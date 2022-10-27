Milaca School Board briefs: meeting Oct. 17

The Milaca School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Monday, Oct. 17. Written by Chloe Smith.
Assessment Data Presentation
During the Milaca School Board meeting, assistant elementary school principal Jeff Meyer gave a presentation to the board on the testing data for the middle school and high school from the 2021-2022 school year. In summary, scores for reading were lower than they would like to see. However, students appeared to do well in math and science. The goals for the future are to maintain score consistency throughout the school year and to make small improvements to increase scores over time. They also want to make an effort to improve student reading skills.
Committee Report
Superintendent David Wedin gave the committee report during the school board meeting. The committee discussed the future of childcare needs and posed the question of expanding care at the school and if that would hinder other community childcare facilities. They also discussed that some childcare facilities could be closing in the next few years due to retirement and other reasons, so they are looking ahead to anticipate future childcare needs. Wedin also reported on committee communications regarding a public forum topic discussed in the September school board meeting about social emotional learning. The committee discussed ways for the school to be more transparent about what is being taught in those scenarios.
Increase in substitute pay
The school board approved the pay increase of various substitute positions:
Substitute teachers from $120 per day to $140 per day.
Substitute paraprofessionals and clerical substitutes from $12.50 per hour to $14.00 per hour.
Custodial and food service substitutes from $11 per hour to $12.50 per hour.
Community education substitutes from $10.50 per hour to $12 per hour.
Gifts and donations
The Milaca School Board approved a donation in the amount of $2,512 from Central Mille Lacs United Way. The amount is to be split between Kid’s Town in the amount of $1,005, school readiness in the amount of $1,005, and Special Olympics in the amount of $502.
