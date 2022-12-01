Milaca School Board briefs: meeting Nov. 21

The Milaca School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Written by Chloe Smith.
Public Forum
First item on the agenda during the Milaca School Board meeting was the public forum offered to community members. Two community members spoke during this time.
The first member of the community to address the board was Ron Wolbert. Wolbert thanked the school board and the district for the Veterans Day program the school hosted on Friday, Nov. 11. Wolbert said that the event was “blessed.”
“We really do have a great school district and leaders,” Wolbert said. “It was so nice, that’s exactly what we want to keep seeing.”
Following Wolbert’s thank you, community member Angela Garrett addressed the council concerning a survey sent home with her child for a mock election. Garrett said that the survey conducted during the students’ homeroom included the real candidates running in the Minnesota 2022 general election, and that the survey was not anonymous since the students’ email addresses were connected to the survey via a Google form. Garrett took issue with the survey’s lack of anonymity as political affiliations of the students should be private and schools should not have the ability to ask those opinions of students. Garrett concluded by asking the school board to delete the survey responses.
Committee reports
Milaca School Board Chair Rachelle Nelson shared with the board the committee reports of discussions which took place throughout the last month. Nelson stated that the school year thus far has been filled with school pride and excitement with the many events going on throughout the district. Nelson then went on to share that the committee as a whole listened to presentations from both Milaca High School Principal Damian Patnode and the Milaca Elementary School Principal Steve Voshell on social emotional learning (SEL) to inform the school board about what SEL is and how it is currently being taught in the schools.
Principal report: Damian Patnode
Milaca High School Principal Damian Patnode provided a report to the school board about the events that took place in the school since the last board meeting. The school held the annual Veterans Day program which Patnode said was “fantastic” this year with speaker Reese Sandberg. Patnode said band director Andy Nelson was selected as the “Minnesota Band Director who Makes a Difference” by SBO Magazine. The high school career and technical education (CTE) students took a field trip to St. Cloud Technical and Community College on Oct. 19 which was funded by the Youth Skills Training grant. Lastly, Patnode said that throughout the month of October the alternative learning center (ALC) students went on multiple tours of different manufacturing sites. These tours were set up by Mari Hasselberg and funded by the Youth Skills Training grant.
Principal report: Steve Voshell
Milaca Elementary School Principal Steve Voshell provided a report to the school board about the events that took place within the school since the last board meeting. The fourth and fifth grade students went on a field trip to the Snake River Trading Post. The fur post was developed in 1804. Students had the opportunity to learn about the history of the trading post between the British fur traders, Ojibwe, and the French voyageurs. The students of the elementary school also participated in World Kindness Week this past month. One activity was the Kindness Secret Mission wherein classrooms chose an act of kindness to focus on for a week. The goal was to have staff notice the “kindness secret mission” without sharing or announcing. The elementary school also celebrated Diabetes Awareness Month in November The school works with several students as they learn to manage their diabetes during the school day. School nurse Kim Lubrant, alongside the help of multiple students, organized a fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Students collected cash and coins to educate and raise awareness for how diabetes impacts an average day of school for some of our students. In total, the students raised $1,190.21.
Superintendent report
Superintendent Dave Wedin provided a report to the board about events and discussions that have taken place within the district since the last board meeting. Wedin gave a thank-you to both Milaca school principals for their presentations on SEL to the committee as a whole. The information about SEL will be posted on the schools website and will be available to the public soon, the documents just need to be unlocked. The school board held a special meeting on Nov. 17 to canvass the votes of the 2022 general election. Wedin gave a thank-you to all people involved in this election cycle, including Kim Shores. Wedin said collecting all of the write-in votes was complicated. Wedin went on to remind the school board of the upcoming Truth and Taxation meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Finally, Wedin shared that Aimee Struffert, Milaca school board clerk, was selected for the All-State School Board and will be recognized at the Minnesota School Board Association’s leadership conference in January.
E-Learning plan
The Milaca School Board approved an e-learning plan to take effect on days of inclement weather. The plan will not replace all inclement weather days, but they would instead be used to prevent the elongation of the school year if the district were to need to use more than the allotted inclement weather days in the calendar. The school district will consider implementing up to five e-learning days.
