Milaca School Board briefs: Meeting March 20

The Milaca School Board conducted the following business during a meeting on Monday, March 20. Written by Chloe Smith.
Public forum: Mary Cervantes
Community member and parent Mary Cervantes addressed the school board with an idea for the seniors to celebrate their graduation. The idea is a lock-in party for the senior students following their graduation. The lock-in would take place at the school and run throughout the night as a safe option for the students to celebrate. Taking inspiration from another school that does a lock-in party for its seniors, Cervantes said that the lock-in would be entirely funded by parents and fundraisers they have done alongside donations from local businesses. The party would be entirely run by parents and other volunteers for set-up, clean-up, and chaperoning. The lock-in would also feature prizes for the students through a drawing with items that will help them in the future whether they choose to attend college or not, such as mini refrigerators, gas cards, or electronics. Cervantes made it a point to clarify that she was not asking the board for money, but that she was just bringing the idea to the school board as an option. She also pointed out that she knows of many parents who would be interested in doing something like this for the students.
Guest presentation: Schools for Equity in Education
The Milaca School Board invited Executive Director of Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) Brad Lundell to give a presentation on SEE and how it relates to Milaca schools. Lundell informed the school board that SEE focuses on equity in funding and property taxes for schools in Minnesota. SEE is a coalition of 52 Minnesota school districts and three cooperative units. Combined, SEE serves around 240,000 students. Lundell went on to say that schools who incorporate SEE into their districts tend to have lower property values. Lundell said that SEE believes all public school children must have equal access to education.
Superintendent report
Superintendent David Wedin provided the school board with an update of the happenings in the school district since the last school board meeting. Wedin shared that March 16th was the three year mark of sending students home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that those events were stressful for everyone involved, but everyone has done a great job overcoming challenges.
