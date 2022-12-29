Milaca School Board briefs: meeting Dec. 19

The Milaca School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Monday, Dec, 19. Written by Chloe Smith.
Public forum
During the public forum portion of the Milaca School Board meeting, David Leom presented the board with a concern regarding a foreign exchange student his family hosted the previous year. Leom said he was disappointed the exchange student was not included in the spring graduation program. He understood that the student would not have received a real diploma, but he would have liked to see the student included in the program anyway for them to have that experience while visiting.
Audit
The Milaca School Board was presented with the district’s 2022 audit. Andrew Grice, the representative from auditing firm Bergan KDV giving the presentation, shared its findings with the board. Grice said that auditors did not have any findings of concern and that the district was on a positive trend with its finances after recovering from the downward trend it experienced in recent years. Following the audit presentation, the board approved the 2022 audit.
Elementary principal report
Milaca Elementary School Principal Steve Voshell provided a written report to the school board of events in the elementary school since the last meeting. Many of the sixth grade students attended the annual Deep Portage field trip the week of Dec. 5. Voshell stated that the trip was successful and thanked those who supported the trip. The Alpha Pack at the elementary, a student leadership group, shared an idea with Voshell to have classrooms gift other classrooms with a read-aloud book just before winter break. Upper elementary classrooms were paired with lower elementary classrooms, and the older students brought a book to the younger students and joined them for a reading.
Superintendent report
David Wedin provided the board with a report of the happenings in the district since the last meeting. Wedin said he has been communicating with Steve Voshell at the elementary to determine a plan to work with e-learning days in the case of inclement weather. The e-learning plan was approved by the board in the meeting in November. Wedin said a thank you to all of the volunteers who assisted with the sixth grade Deep Portage Trip, and a thank you to Leigh Vivant for her work. Vivant is the kitchen manager for the school and has retired.
Chair Rachelle Nelson’s final meeting
Milaca School Board Chairperson Rachelle Nelson participated in her last board meeting. Nelson is concluding her four year term on the board, and did not run for re-election. Wedin said there would be a void on the board with her departure, and she has made big strides while on the board. Nelson said it has been a pleasure to serve on the board and her departure is bittersweet. She learned a lot being on the board, and she may return in the future.
Approval of the levy payable in 2023
The school board approved the 2023 levy at an increase of 2.77 percent or $112,137 compared to 2022. The public was provided with opportunities to ask questions and make comments at this meeting, and the truth in taxation public hearing on Dec. 5. No questions or comments from the public were made at these meetings.
