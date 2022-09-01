Milaca’s 125th Anniversary celebration takes over Rec Park

Jake’s Top Notch Tree Services were in attendance at the celebrations Saturday, Aug. 27 with large slabs of cut trees as a part of the lumberjack shows. Pictured here is one of Jake's Top Notch Tree Services representatives wetting the cut wood to give other attendees a better look at the wood’s grain.
The Everything Under the Sun Arts and Craft Fair lined the paved walkway in Rec Park along the shores of the Rum River Saturday, Aug. 27. The booths filled with the arts and crafts of local creators filled the park wrapping from the Bandshell to the other side of the baseball fields.
For its 125th Anniversary, the City of Milaca held two days worth of celebration events in Rec Park on Aug. 26-27. On Saturday, Aug. 26 the park was filled with the Everything Under the Sun Arts and Crafts Fair, lumberjack shows, bouncy houses, and a hands-on kids station.
