Mayor Pete Pedersen has confirmed that Milaca’s annual bluegrass festival held in historic Recreation Park will not take place this July because of COVID-19.
Pedersen said during a special city council meeting Friday, May 15, the event’s organizing committee is tentatively considering September replacement dates.
Pedersen reported that an event scheduled Sept. 11, Sept, 12, and Sept 13 could possibly include some jamming and minor stage performances.
The four-day 2020 Rec Fest was originally scheduled to take place July 23-26. RecFest celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.
The event, sponsored by Milaca’s Park Commission, features the region's most noted bluegrass bands and musicians performing for more than 20 hours on the historic Milaca bandshell stage.
The annual event also features three tents of workshops and jam sessions – all along the banks of the beautiful Rum River in Milaca.
Guests often bring lawn chairs and “jammers” bring their instruments to join with scheduled musicians for a weekend of bluegrass music and outdoors fun.
Camping is also available, and in 2019, there were over 100 campers who stayed for the event.
