The Milaca Public School District has been given guidance from Mille Lacs County Public Health and the Regional Support Team (MDE/MDH) to change learning models due to the increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, reports Superintendent Dave Wedin.
As a result, the district will be moving from it current instructional model to a hybrid model for students in grades K-6 and to distance learning for students in grades 7 through 12.
On Friday, Oct. 30, there will be no school for students to allow our staff a day to prepare. Milaca will begin the hybrid model for grades K-6 and distance learning for grades 7-12 on Nov. 2.
A form to order meals will be sent by email tomorrow, Friday, Oct.23, for families interested in picking up free meals for children ages 1 to 18. Each meal includes lunch and breakfast.
Meals will be available for pick up, Monday to Friday, at the Milaca High School Cafeteria doors from 6:45 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.. At this time, there are no meal delivery options.
"Please know we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. We hope to be able to return to having all students in-person learning every day in the future," Wedin stated.
The district's learning model will depend on the status of COVID-19 cases in the area and guidance from Mille Lacs County Public Health and the Regional Support Team.
The district has created a short video for additional details. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Wedin at (320) 982-7191 or david.wedin@milaca.k12.mn.us.
