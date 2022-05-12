Milaca Police Squad
Buy Now

Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Saturday, April 30

6:11 p.m. Responded to a suicidal party on Third St. NE.

Sunday, May 1

10:37 a.m. Received a report of vandalism on Third St. NE. A vehicle was egged.

10:29 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Third St.

Monday, May 2

9:01 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Fifth St. SW.

5:26 p.m. Responded to a report of an assault on Ninth St. NW.

Tuesday, May 3

10:24 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity and a peeping Tom on Third Ave. SE.

Wednesday, May 4

11:06 a.m. Received a report of a harassment no-contact order violation on Second St. NE.

Thursday, May 5

11:39 a.m. Responded to a hit and run accident on First St. E. No injuries were reported.

6:19 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping on Central Ave. S.

9:57 p.m. Received a report of dumpster diving on Central Ave. N.

Load comments