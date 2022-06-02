Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, May 20

4:31 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal party on Seventh St. NW.

Sunday, May 22

4:17 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Third St. SE.

Monday, May 23

12:36 p.m. A theft was reported on Second Ave. SW.

1:05 p.m. Ad domestic assault was reported on Third St. NE.

5:42 p.m. The theft of a license plate was reported on Eighth St. NW.

9:36 p.m. Responded to a suicidal party on Third St. SE.

Tuesday, May 24

8:34 a.m. The theft of a skid plate was reported on Eighth St. NE.

3:27 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Third St. NE.

4:31 p.m. The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on Central Ave. S.

Wednesday, May 25

10:07 a.m. Received a report of trespassing on SW. River Dr.

2:15 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Third St. SE.

6:34 p.m. A theft was attempted on Second Ave. NW.

