Milaca Police Squad
Buy Now

Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, May 13

4: 09 p.m. Received a report of kids jumping off a bridge on River Dr. SW.

Saturday, May 14

3:34 p.m. The theft of tools was reported on Third Ave. NW.

8:28 p.m. A fireworks complaint was reported on Fifth St. SE.

Sunday, May 15

7:48 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Central Ave. N. at Second St. No injuries were reported.

Monday, May 16

1:22 p.m. A harassment complaint was made at Third St. SE.

1:51 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location at First St. E.

Tuesday, May 17

12:05 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Highway 23 W. No injuries were reported.

8:03 p.m. Someone was bit by a dog on Second Ave. NE.

Wednesday, May 18

2:23 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on 10th St. NE.

5:38 p.m. A domestic assault was reported on Seventh St. NW.

Thursday, May 19

8:16 p.m. A theft was reported on Third Ave. NW.

Load comments