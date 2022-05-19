Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Saturday, May 7

9:20 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on Sixth St. NW.

4:35 p.m. The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on 10th Ave. NE.

9:21 p.m. Received a fireworks complaint on Fifth St. SE.

11:05 p.m. A person was arrested during a traffic stop for drugs.

Sunday, May 8

7:49 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Second Ave. SE.

Thursday, May 12

10:55 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on Highway 23 W.

