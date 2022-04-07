Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

 Jeff Hage

The Milaca Police Department received the following calls for service.

Friday, March 25

6:03 p.m. Received a noise complaint on Second St. SE.

11:29 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Ninth St. NW.

Wednesday, March 30

2:59 p.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle on First St. E.

Thursday, March 31

2:30 p.m. A theft was reported on Highway 23 W.

3:10 p.m. A vehicle accident was reported on Highway 23. No injuries were reported.

4:38 p.m. A theft was reported on Seventh St. NE.

