Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

 Jeff Hage

The Milaca Police Department received the following calls for service:

Friday, March 18

1:46 a.m. A person was driving while intoxicated on Highway 23.

Tuesday, March 22

12:08 p.m. A theft was reported on Highway 23 W.

1:19 p.m. A person was removed from a property on 10th Ave. SE.

Thursday, March 24

10:39 a.m. Received a report of a domestic abuse, no-contact order violation on Second Ave. NW.

11:05 a.m. Received a report of damage to property on Third Ave. NW.

