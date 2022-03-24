Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

 Jeff Hage

The Milaca Police Department received the following calls for service:

Sunday, March 13

12:38 a.m. Received a report of a suicidal party on Fourth Ave. NW.

5:54 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 160th St. at Central Ave. No injuries were reported.

12:44 p.m. Property damage was reported on Fourth St. NW.

Monday, March 14

8:32 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 23 W. No injuries were reported.

7:13 p.m. Responded to a person driving while intoxicated on Central Ave. N.

Wednesday, March 16

10:55 a.m. Shoplifting was reported on Central Ave. N.

Thursday, March 17

5:02 p.m. Received a report of assault on Central Ave. N.

