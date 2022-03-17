Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

 Jeff Hage

The Milaca Police Department responded to the following calls:

Friday, March 4

4:22 p.m. A domestic assault no contact order violation was reported on Central Ave. S.

Saturday, March 5

8:37 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Highway 23. No injuries were reported.

Sunday, March 6

5:18 a.m. Damage to property was reported on Second Ave. SW.

10:06 p.m. A child custody issue was reported on Second Ave. SW.

Tuesday, March 8

5:56 a.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on Eighth St. NE. at Second Ave NE. No injuries were reported.

11:12 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Second Ave. SW. No injuries were reported.

12:50 p.m. The theft of a license plate was reported on Third St. SE.

Wednesday, March 9

4:22 p.m. A harassment and bullying complaint was made on Fourth Ave NW.

Thursday, March 10

9:55 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident with a deer on Central Ave. N.

