Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Saturday, June 4

11:56 a.m. The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on 10th Ave.

7:01 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on 10th Ave. SE.

Monday, June 6

8:17 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on Fourth Ave. NW.

1:48 p.m. Received a report of damage to property on Second Ave. SW. A car was keyed.

Tuesday, June 7

9:39 a.m. Damage to property was reported on Fourth Ave. NW.

1:59 p.m. Received a report of a threats complaint on Ninth St. NW.

Wednesday, June 8

11:54 p.m. Received a noise complaint on Second Ave. NW

