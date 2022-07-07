Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, June 24

9:37 a.m. Damage to property was reported on Fourth Ave. NW.

3:01 p.m. During a traffic stop, drugs and a weapon were found on Highway 169.

6:29 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Central Ave. N. No injuries were reported.

Saturday, June 25

1:21 p.m. Received a report of possible animal neglect. No address was provided.

Sunday, June 26

4:45 a.m. Received a report of a suicidal party on Ninth St. NW.

7:36 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on Central Ave. S.

12:58 p.m. A theft was reported on Central Ave. N.

Wednesday, June 29

8:40 pm. During a traffic stop, drugs were found on First St. W.

9:43 p.m. An assault was reported on Fourth Ave. NW.

