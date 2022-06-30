Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Saturday, June 18

12:19 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Eighth St. NW.

1:54 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping on Second Ave. NE.

5:47 p.m. Responded to a child custody issue on 10th Ave. SE.

Sunday, June 19

11:25 p.m. Responded to a child custody issue on Third St. SE.

Wednesday, June 22

4:14 p.m. Responded to a possible gas leak on 11th Ave. NE. No leak was found.

Thursday, June 23

12:40 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Central Ave. N.

11:00 p.m. Responded to an assault on Central Ave. N.

