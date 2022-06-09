Milaca Police Squad
Buy Now

Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, May 27

8:26 a.m. Property damage was reported on Central Ave. N.

Saturday, May 28

6:21 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Central Ave. N.

7:26 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Fifth Ave. SE.

5:00 p.m. Received a noise complaint on Fourth Ave. SE.

7:31 p.m. Received a garbage dumping complaint on Second Ave. SW>

Monday, May 30

8:04 p.m. A threats complaint was reported on Second Ave. SE.

Tuesday, May 31

5:55 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Sixth St. SE. at Central Ave. No injuries were reported.

8:12 p.m. Responded to a domestic dispute on Second Ave. SE.

Thursday, June 2

10:35 a.m. A theft was reported on First St. E.

Load comments