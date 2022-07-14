Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, July 1

5:41 p.m. Received a noise complaint on Second Ave. SE.

Saturday, July 2

2:14 p.m. A domestic assault involving drugs was reported on Central Ave. N.

8:16 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Second St. NE.

9:55 p.m. Received a noise complaint involving fireworks on Second Ave. SW.

Wednesday, July 6

12:37 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Second Ave. SE.

3:44 p.m. Responded to a suicidal party on Third Ave. NW.

8:27 p.m. Responded to a suicidal party on Second St. SE.

