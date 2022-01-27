The following incidents were reported to the MIlaca Police Department. 

Saturday, Jan. 15

2:34 a.m. Responded to a report of an assault on 8th Street NE.                                                       

Monday, Jan. 17

10:22 p.m. A theft was reported at an unmentioned address.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

3:59 a.m. A person was arrested following a trespassing complaint on 2nd Avenue SW.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

7:20 a.m. An assault was reported on 3rd Street SE.

3:06 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 23 at 3rd Avenue SE. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, Jan. 20

1:31 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 23 at 1st Street E. No injuries were reported.

