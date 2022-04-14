Milaca Police Squad
Buy Now

Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, April 1

8:57 p.m. Received a report of damage to property and a neighbor dispute on Third Ave. NW.

Monday, April 4

5:41 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Third Ave. NW.

9:34 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Fourth Ave. NW.

Wednesday, April 6

12:07 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Second Ave. SW. No injuries were reported.

4:07 p.m. Received a report of shoplifting on Third Ave. SW.

Load comments