Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

The Milaca police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, April 22

11:26 a.m. The theft of a debit card was reported on Ninth St. NW.

4:33 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Central Ave. at First St. No injuries were reported.

Wednesday, April 27

3:39 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 10th St. NE. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, April 28

6:55 p.m. The theft of a minibike was reported on Central Ave. S.

9:55 p.m. An assault was reported on First St. E.

