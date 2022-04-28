Milaca Police Squad
Milaca Police

The Milaca Police Department received the following calls for service:

Saturday, April 16

10:37 p.m. A suicidal party was reported on Fourth St. SE.

Monday, April 18

1:56 p.m. A gas drive-off was reported on 10th Ave. SE.

Wednesday, April 20

3:36 a.m. A gas spill was reported at a gas station on First St. E.

