The Milaca Police Department received the following calls for service:

Friday, April 8

6:08 p.m. Received a report of possible animal abuse on Second Ave. NW.

8:19 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on Highway 23 W.

10:26 p.m. A burning complaint was made on Third St. NE.

Saturday, April 9

12:01 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on Second St. NE.

Sunday, April 10

8:05 a.m. A burning complaint was made on 10th St.

6:30 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on Third Ave. NW.

Monday, April 11

3:24 p.m. Received a report of damage to property on Second St. SW.

Thursday, April 14

8:22 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a person driving while intoxicated on Central Ave. N. No injuries were reported.

