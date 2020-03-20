Milaca council members unanimously approved key resolutions, ordinances and polices Thursday night that enable the city to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Via proclamation, Mayor Pete Pederson declared a local emergency. The council approved an ordinance establishing an electronic option for conducting meetings.
A pandemic-related resolution to adopt the city’s emergency operations plan was also approved by city leaders, as well as an emergency personnel planning policy.
City leaders also approved a remote computer access policy for city departments.
Planning efforts associated with COVID-19 pandemic planning included extensive meetings and discussions with city administration, public works, police and fire.
The city of Milaca has prepared a specific emergency response plan that is anticipated to guide the city’s operations and response.
The “City of Milaca COVID-19 Pandemic Annex” is now a supplement to the city of Milaca Emergency Plan.
This plan establishes a framework for activation and management of city operations that may be implemented in response to COVID-19 and directives issued by the state of Minnesota and Centers for Disease Control.
Effective Wednesday, March 18, Milaca city offices closed to the public.
Effective Thursday, March 19, the Milaca Deputy Registrar closed to the public.
Milaca city staff are present to answer questions and concerns and are available by phone or email.
Residents should make use of the drop box located outside the front door for any correspondence or payments.
Payments can also be made via a direct payment option, or by credit card online or over the phone.
City applications and forms are available at: https://www.cityofmilaca.org/forms.
The contact information for the city of Milaca offices remain the same. The directory can be accessed at: https://www.cityofmilaca.org/directory.
Watch www.unionandtimes.com for further updates on the city’s response to COVID-19 and more in-depth coverage of the council’s March 19 meeting.
