Milaca city council briefs meeting on Sept. 7

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business in a special council meeting on Sept. 7. Written by Chloe Smith
Property sale
The council authorized the sale of property owned by the City of Milaca to Milaca Mini Storage LLC. The property in question are lots nine and 10 in Block Two of Milaca’s industrial park.
First reading of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) ordinance
The Milaca City Council reviewed and conducted a first reading of an ordinance regulating the sale of THC products within city limits. The Council incorporated into the proposed ordinance a clause stating that legal hemp-derived THC products cannot be sold within 500 feet of a public school. The Milaca City Council also conducted a first reading of an ordinance to add licensing fees to businesses wishing to sell THC products. The fee discussed is $450 when applying for the license. The second reading of the ordinances will be held at the city council’s Sept. 15 meeting. If approved at that meeting, both ordinances would take effect.
2023 preliminary budget review
The Milaca City Council reviewed the preliminary budget for 2023. The council made adjustments to some of the line items recommended by City Manager Tammy Pfaff. Those adjustments can be viewed on the City of Milaca’s website under the meeting minutes in the agenda packet for the Sept. 15 meeting. The 2023 preliminary budget will be reviewed further during the Milaca City Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
