Milaca city council briefs: meeting Oct. 19

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Written by Chloe Smith.
RecFest update
Acting mayor Dave Dillan provided an update to the Milaca City Council about the meeting he had with the RecFest committee. Dillan and the committee are working together to make sure the event continues in the future. The biggest challenge right now is securing bands for the dates of RecFest next summer. The RecFest committee is optimistic that the event will continue in the future.
Oath of officer and holiday addition
The Milaca Police Department swore in new officer Tate Orazem to the Milaca police force. The city council also approved the addition of a new union holiday for Juneteenth (June 19) for the police force.
Appointment of election judges
The Milaca City Council approved the following people to be appointed as election judges for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8: Ardy Becklin, Arla Johnson, Ginger Martin, Karen Schlenker, Deloris Katke, Michelle Czech, Laurie Gahm, Mary Mickelson, Jessica Humphreys, Becky Porter, and Tammy Pfaff. The polling location for the general election is Milaca City Hall at 255 First St. E. Milaca from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mary Mickelson and Tammy Pfaff will act as head election judges.
Repealing and reinstating updated Chapter 116 on lawful gambling
The city council held the second reading of ordinance 501 to repeal chapter 116 on gambling regulations. The council approved the second reading of this ordinance. The council then approved the second reading of the updated chapter 116 to authorize and regulate the conduct of lawful gambling within the city. The changes from the first reading were to add language which limits the amount of documentation those conducting the gambling are required to provide to the city. The other change approved was to reduce the amount of funds raised through gambling required to be spent within the Milaca area to 50 percent as opposed to 100 percent. This allows locations such as American Legion Post #178 to donate and spend those funds in Foreston, Bock Pease, and surrounding townships.
Ordinance to own bees and chickens within city limits
The city council was presented with two ordinances to allow bees and chickens to be owned within city limits. However, the council made the decision to table the two ordinances to a future meeting to allow more time for research and work to be done on those ordinances.
Planning Commission
- The city council approved the conditional use permit for an eight unit apartment building at 555 State Highway 23 following the recommendation of the planning commission. The commission also provided some conditions for the apartment building such as the maintenance of approved landscaping, a privacy fence on the west side of the lot, and all lighting will be downcast.
- The council approved the variance corner set back for 355 Third Ave. SE. The set back would allow a residence to be built 14 feet from the highway as opposed to the variance 30 feet requirement.
- The council approved the lot line adjustment for lots 315 and 325 Third Ave. NW. One of the two property’s lot lines fell about one foot inside the home on the other lot. The lot line adjustment moved the lot lines of both properties to fix the issue.
- The council approved the planning commission’s recommendation to deny the conditional use permit for 260 Fifth Ave. SE. and the request to turn the residence into a multi-home dwelling with three units. The dwelling does not meet the requirements to have the ability to become a three unit residence.
