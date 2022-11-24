Milaca City Council briefs meeting Nov. 17

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Written by Chloe Smith.
Calling for a public hearing: TIF district
The city council approved a resolution calling for a public hearing regarding a request to implement a tax increment financing (TIF) district to help fund the construction an eight unit apartment building as proposed. A TIF captures new property taxes generated as a result of new developments occurring within the boundaries of the TIF district. A TIF would also limit any potential commercial component of the project to 20 percent of the floor area or less and create income restrictions on the housing units. In the case of the eight unit apartment complex, either 20 percent of the units would be required to be made available for tenants who earn less than 50 percent of the area’s median income by family size, or 40 percent of the units would be required to be made available to tenants who earn less than 60 percent of the area’s median income by family size.
The developer of the apartment complex requested the reimbursement of tax increments related to the project for a term of ten years or in the amount of $128,000, whichever occurs first. The reimbursement to the developer would go towards costs related to site improvements such as grading, parking lot, site utilities, landscaping, footings, and foundations.
Plans for the construction of the apartments are set to begin in the spring of 2023 and the building’s projected value is $750,000. The building will be located at 555 State Highway 23 E. The public hearing to discuss making the property a TIF district will be held during the Milaca City Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Milaca City Hall 255 First St. E.
Call for public hearing: Annexation
The council approved a resolution calling for a public hearing regarding the annexation of a property on the city’s airport road. The property located on the west half of the southeast quarter of section 24, east of Highway 169 located between Heggies Pizza and the Milaca Airport. County of Mille Lacs, State of Minnesota. The property would be zoned industrial. The public hearing will be held during the next city council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Milaca City Hall 255 First St. E.
Public works report
During the month report of the public works department, the Milaca City Council approved the final 2022 street improvement contractors pay request in the amount of $22,219.24.
Public works then presented quotes to the council for the replacement of City Hall’s security cameras. The current cameras in use have been found to be insecure, and the replacement would utilize a different brand of camera. The quote presented by Anderson Technology was recommended by the public works department as the lower of the two quotes, and the cameras would match those already existing in Rec Park. Three cameras inside of City Hall would be replaced with ones also containing audio recording capabilities, two cameras outside of building would be replaced without audio, and one additional camera would be installed outside of the building with audio recording capabilities to provide a secure location for child custody exchanges and other situations where personal safety could be questioned. The council approved the quote from Anderson Technology, and the new cameras will be installed before the start of 2023.
Developers agreement with Milaca Mini Storage
The council was presented with a developers agreement and an authorization of sale from Milaca Mini Storage to purchase the land next to their current facilities to develop more storage lockers. Owners of Milaca Mini Storage discussed with the council some changes they would like to see in the agreement before moving forward including the removal of language requiring the development of access to sewer and water as they will not be building bathrooms or other facilities requiring those utilities. They also requested an adjustment to the agreement to allow the project to be completed in a series of phases spanning three years as opposed to the singular phase mentioned in the developers agreement. Both the developers agreement and the authorization of sale for the property was moved to the next city council meeting in Dec.
Donation request
The council considered a donation request from Project Forward Inc., a nonprofit organization in Milaca that serves local homeless men and veterans. The request was in the amount of $25,000 to go towards operational costs, computer equipment, employment, education support needs, the purchase of a van and the hire of a part-time driver to transport clients. It was recommended by Pfaff that the council deny the request as Project Forward has multiple large donations incoming from other local businesses and organizations, and Pfaff stated that there are other local establishments within the city the business has not contacted for donations that could be resources for its needs. No action by the council was taken towards the donation request, and the council members asked Pfaff to request more information from Project Forward as to where the money would go and how it would be spent.
