Milaca City Council briefs: meeting March 16

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business during the meeting on Thursday, March 16. Written by Chloe Smith.
Charitable gambling permit
The Milaca City Council approved a charitable gambling permit for the Milaca Firefighters Relief Association from its consent agenda. The application was for the sale of pull-tabs at Big J’s Service Station, formerly known as Billing’s Service, at 305 Central Ave. N.
Public works: Preliminary engineering
The city council authorized the completion of the preliminary engineering study for 110th Ave. project. The project on Airport Road would improve the road with funding from the HUD Community Funding Grant. A work scope has been created and the preliminary engineering includes finalizing the grant documents, completing an environmental review, and preparing a preliminary design. The preliminary engineering will be conducted through November 2023 after which the next step is the final engineering which will be conducted through April 2024, and construction is estimated to start in May 2024 and run through December 2024. Later in the meeting, the council also approved information from the Community Funding Project and a grant agreement for the project.
Fire department trailer quotes
The city council considered two quotes for trailers for the Milaca Fire Department. The council approved a quote for $9,915 from Power Lodge. This trailer was chosen over one for $6,452.50 from Right Auto Inc. because the Right Auto trailer was too small and had a wood floor, while the Power Lodge Trailer was larger and had aluminum flooring. The council also considered two quotes for skid units for the fire department. The council approved a compact unit from MTech for $7,695.
Planning Commission: CKW Developers business
The city council approved a preliminary plat for the Boulder Ridge fourth addition. CKW Developers made an adjustment to its previous plans from 16 duplex units, four of them with four units, to 12 units by switching the four unit duplexes to two unit duplexes. Only one of the proposed duplexes is scheduled to be built at this time. Boulder Ridge is located at 11th Ave. NE and Eighth St. NE. The council then moved to approve the final plat for Boulder Ridge fourth addition, as well as some minor amendments to the PUD agreement and unit plans.
Petition to vacate alley and ingress/egress easement
Erik and Alyssa Nordvik submitted a petition to the council for the city to vacate the alleyway on their property at the recommendation of their title insurance company. The couple are looking to sell their property and business with the title company would have required them access to the alleyway. However, city attorney Damien Toven recommended the council deny the request in favor of an ingress/egress easement instead. The recommendation is because the city has water and sewer mains running underneath the alley that the city would need to maintain through an easement. The ingress/egress easement would allow the title company the right of access to the alley and the city will be able to continue maintaining the water and sewer mains. The council approved the ingress/egress easement and denied the petition to vacate the alley.
Special event application
The Rum River Life Choices Center provided the council with a special event application for its Fall picnic fundraiser. The event will be held at 1006 Fifth St. SE. on Sept. 16 from 4-7 p.m. not including set-up and take-down times. The council approved the request.
