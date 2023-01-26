Milaca City Council briefs: meeting Jan. 18

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business at its Thursday, Jan. 18 meeting. Written by Chloe Smith.
Declaring council vacancy
The Milaca City Council declared a vacancy on the council. The vacancy is as a result of the previous mayor Harold “Pete” Petersen resigned from his position in July 2022 and council member Dave Dillan assumed the role of acting mayor leaving his position as a council member vacant. With the declaration, the city will begin accepting applications for those who wish to be on the council starting now until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. The council plans on selecting an application for the position on the council during the next regular meeting on Feb. 16. Applications will be available at Milaca City Hall and on the City of Milaca website.
Public hearing: Annexation from Milaca Township
The city council introduced an ordinance for the annexation of land located in Milaca Township. The land in question is 14.38 acres and is located alongside Highway 169 to the east and is also east of Heggies Pizza. The purpose of the annexation is to expand the City of Milaca and its infrastructure. If the ordinance passes, the land would be zoned as industrial for potential future development.
Two community members spoke during the public hearing for the annexation. Maynard Berland asked if there were any plans already in place for the development of the land or if the city was zoning the property as industrial to prepare for any potential buyers. The council responded by letting the Berland know that there are no current development plans for the property, they are only zoning it as industrial as of now to prepare the property for future purchase.
Rob Droogsma then voiced his opinion to the council about the annexation saying that he supports the decision, however, he had a minor concern about how the city plans on developing access to the land through easements. The city has no active plans for developing the easements. However, the council said the easement would likely be on the north edge of the property. After closing the public hearing with no further community questions or comments, the council approved the first reading of the ordinance.
Shelter fees, charges, and rates for city parks
The city council approved an ordinance amending some of the fees, charges, and rates to rent shelters in the city parks. The majority of the fees remained unchanged. However, the cost to rent the Gorecki Community Center increased from $75 Monday-Thursday to $100, and from $150 Friday-Sunday to $200 with no deposit. The only other change made to the rental costs was the special event fee which is extra when renting a city shelter. The previous fee was $150 and the council approved a decrease in the fee to $50.
Rezoning request from Eric and Jill Hardy
The Milaca City Council held the second reading for the rezoning request made by Eric and Jill Hardy. The Hardy property is located by Heggies Pizza at 420 10th Street NE. The rezoning request was to change the eight acre property from an R-2 residential single and twin family district to an R-3 multiple family residential district. The change would allow for the construction of apartment buildings or other multiple family buildings on the land.
Many neighbors of the property were unhappy with the potential for apartment buildings in said location for a variety of reasons including environmental impacts to neighbors, crime rates, property value depreciation, and more. The opinions of the neighbors were voiced during the council meeting in December.
Despite concerns, the city council moved to approve the first reading of the zoning request in December. Now, after its second reading, the council has moved to approve the request once again and the rezoning will go into effect. There are no current plans for the development of apartment buildings. To learn more about the situation, view the Union-Times article “Milaca City Council faces rezoning controversy during meeting” at https://tinyurl.com/msmva99e.
Highway 23 feasibility study
The city council received correspondence from the Highway 23 Coalition requesting its support to pursue continued improvements of the highway in the stretch between Foley and Mora. The coalition is aiming to make Highway 23 four lanes through that stretch. The city council provided its support and the city will send a letter to the coalition.
Fire department policy revisions
The Milaca Fire Department presented the city council with some policy revisions to start in 2023. The fire department was looking to return to a previous leadership hierarchy with two fire chiefs instead of one. The two fire chiefs will split the salary of the single fire chief. The council approved the change.
DAC contracts
The city council approved contracts with the Mille Lacs County DAC to utilize its services for cleaning city hall, the Gorecki Center, the library, and the fire hall. The members of the DAC who will come to clean these locations will be paid $15.52 per hour and they will be supervised by DAC staff. The contracts renewed from previous years.
