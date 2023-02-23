Milaca City Council briefs: meeting Feb. 16

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16. Written by Chloe Smith.
Public hearing: TIF district
The Milaca City Council held a public hearing to discuss the implementation of a tax increment financing (TIF) district at the location of an eight-unit apartment complex currently in development. The apartment complex will be located at 555 state Highway 23 E. A TIF district will help fund the construction of the apartments and capture new property taxes generated as a result of new developments occurring within its boundaries. As a requirement of the TIF district, two of the eight units in the apartment complex must be made available for tenants who earn less than 50 percent of the area’s median income by family size.
No members of the public spoke during the public hearing, and the council approved the adoption of the TIF district. The council also moved to authorize the execution of the developers agreement for the apartments following the public hearing. Plans for the construction of the apartments are set to begin in the spring of 2023 and the building’s projected value is $750,000.
City treasurer authority
The council approved a resolution to allow the newly hired city treasurer to sign financial documents and have authorization on city bank accounts. Elizabeth Nealley began her work as the city treasurer on Feb. 13.
City manager and mayor report
City Manager Tammy Pfaff and Mayor Dave Dillan provided the Milaca City Council with a report on a meeting they attended with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) regarding the Highway 23 construction project. MnDOT was seeking input from Pfaff and Dillan about the plans for the project and any concerns they may have. MnDOT recommends that a roundabout located on Central Avenue would be better than the stop lights that are already present. The group also discussed what the road improvements would look like at the access and exit points where Highway 23 and Milaca Public Schools meet. The plans are a work in progress, however, MnDOT expects construction to begin in the spring of 2026.
Stauber Community Funding project
Pfaff received correspondence from Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber informing the city about a potential $1.5 million grant to help complete a needed city project. The council held a discussion about which city project the city should select to apply for the grant. The first project is the addition of new utilities and an easement for a city property to expand industrial development. This project is estimated to cost $1.2 million. The second project discussed was updating the utilities and sidewalks in downtown Milaca. This project is estimated to cost $950,000. The council selected the downtown project for the grant application because it was viewed as a more immediate need.
Parks and public works bid approvals
Milaca’s Public Works Supervisor Gary Kirkeby presented the council with a variety of different projects and bids for the council’s approval.
- The acquisition of a mini excavator. Kirkeby recommended the council authorize the use of $11,000 from the charitable gambling fund to pay for a mini excavator to be used in the parks to clear trails. The council approved the request.
- Kirkeby presented the council with a project to expand the skate park in Rec Park. The expansion would double the square footage of the skate park, and Kirkeby has been meeting with the members of the community who frequent the skate park to see what they would like it to look like. Kirkeby said he has applied for two grants to help pay for the expansion, however, he requested the council approve the use of $30,000 from the charitable gambling fund to pay for the expanded skate park. The council approved the request.
- Kirkeby presented the council with two bids for street seal coating. The council approved a bid from Allied Blacktop MN for $79,120 which was the lower of the two bids.
- Kirkeby also presented the council with two bids for alley paving. The council approved the bid from Omann Asphalt, Concrete, and Excavating for $57,707,40 which was the lower of the two bids.
- The council authorized the final payment for the 2021 street improvement contractors which amounted to $101,827.99.
Fire department side-by-side quotes
Fire Chief Jesse Gerads presented the council with quotes for a new side-by-side for the fire department. The council approved the lower quote in the amount of $23,817.44 from Duluth Lawn and Sport for a 2023 Polaris Ranger. Gerads also presented the council with two quotes for tracks to go with the side-by-side. The council approved the lower of the two quotes in the amount of $15,651 from Mettracks.
