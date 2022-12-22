Milaca City Council briefs: meeting Dec. 14

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business in the meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Written by Chloe Smith.
Donations
The council approved the following donations to the city: $100 from Gail Walker, $200 from Sharon Alkire, $100 from Kevin Wedell, $200 from Don Pearson, $300 from Jan Pearson, $200 from Darrel Vedders, $100 from Ronnie Weyer, $100 from the Milaca Historical Society, $100 from Jincey Nysteadt, $3,000 from Mystic Rider Snowmobile Club, $100 in the memory of Elmer Helmen, and $1,250 from the First National Bank of Milaca.
Truth in Taxation and city levy
The Milaca City Council held the truth in taxation public hearing wherein they provided an opportunity to make comments and ask questions about the city budget and levy. No members of the public chose to speak during this time, and the council approved the levy for 2023 at a negative 1.71 percent, a decrease from 2022.
Raising fees, charges, and rates
The council approved an ordinance to increase fees for licensing and permits, zoning, and rentals for city buildings in parks. To find which fees were increased, visit the Milaca City Council’s agenda packet for Dec. 14 on the city’s website at https://www.cityofmilaca.org/agenda.
Revised developers agreement for Milaca Mini Storage
The city council approved the revised developers agreement with Milaca Mini Storage’s Matt Haugen. The council and Haugen worked together to solve Haugen’s concerns from the Nov. council meeting, and both parties came to an agreement. Milaca Mini Storage will purchase the land next to their current facilities to develop more storage lockers, and a closing date has been set.
RecFest memo of understanding
The council approved a memo of understanding stating that the RecFest music festival annually held in Rec Park will now be classified as a private 501(c)3 nonprofit event.
Rental policy for nonprofit organizations
The council approved a rental policy for nonprofit organizations and chamber members when renting the city’s reservable structures. The policy states that nonprofits and chamber members may have free use of the structures if reserved before a private party pays to reserve the space.
