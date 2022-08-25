Milaca city council briefs: meeting Aug. 18

The Milaca city council conducted the following business in their Aug. 18 meeting. Written by Chloe Smith.
Employee recognition for years of service
The council recognized the following city employees for their years of service towards the city: Tammy Pfaff for five years of service, Gary Kirkeby for five years of service, Mari Hansen for 10 years of service, Jeffrey Schafer for 15 years of service, and Laurie Steffel for 15 years of service.
City Treasurer signatories and authorization on bank accounts
The council approved new city treasurer, Jessica Hall, as a signatory and as authorized on all bank accounts and financial accounts for the City of Milaca effective Aug. 18.
By approving Hall, the council also removed the same authority from previous city treasurer, Jessica Humphrey.
Accepting donations
The council approved the following donations to be used to fund the Veterans Memorial Project: Troy Eggen in the amount of $100, Don and Reba Patnode Jr. in the amount of $100, Gary Vandonsel in the amount of $100, Lorna Santema in the amount of $100, Neil Westling in the amount of $200, Donald Patnode Jr. in the amount of $100, and David Becker in the amount of $100.
The council approved the following donations to be used to fund the Extraction Equipment for the fire department: Benton Telecommunications Foundation in the amount of $25,000 and the First National Bank of Milaca in the amount of $10,000.
Water revenue bond for water meters
The council discussed the potential water revenue bond options for city water meters. The council was presented with two plans, a five year and a 10 year plan, as options to pay for the water meters. The council was reminded of multiple projects the city has coming up involving water, sewer, and street projects of which the funds for them will come from the same account used to pay for the water meters. The council then approved the five year water revenue bond plan for the water meters which will amount to $375,000. The council expects to have the water revenue bond paid in full by the end of the five years in time for the other city projects to take place.
Planning commission
The council approved Laurie Gahm to be appointed to the planning commission.
The council approved a conditional use permit for El Jalisco Grill & Bar 2 for an outdoor patio.
The council approved a conditional use permit for Amy Smith at Rusty Shovel Gardens for the use of a residential outdoor floral shop.
The council discussed the next steps for zoning changes relating to owning chickens and bees within city limits. The ordinance was referred to the city attorney to review. Once the ordinance is written, it will be taken back to the planning commission where it will be discussed further.
Business with the fire department
The fire department presented the council with quotes for concrete and asphalt to replace their parking lot. The council approved the quote from Johnson’s Custom Creations in the amount of $48,000 for the concrete. The council approved the quote from Rum River Construction in the amount of $31,520 for the asphalt.
The fire department presented the council with a request for an equipment reserve purchase for equipment from Tactilogix. The equipment would include shatter balls to break vehicle windows more easily, gripper clips, tourniquets, bud out straps, and molle holders in the amount of $3,140. The council approved the request.
Lot Split request
The council approved the minor lot split request application by Lugene Veurink for the Village Center Apartments at 1318 Third Ave. NE.
