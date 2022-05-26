The Milaca City Council conducted the following business at its May 19 meeting. Written by Chloe Smith.
Petition to reconsider allowing chickens in city limits
Dan Hollenkamp opened a discussion with the council on behalf of city residents about a petition to allow city residents to own chickens within city limits. The ordinance 95.04 would allow residents to have up to four chickens. The official petition with signatures was not presented to the council and the discussion will be revisited in the June meeting.
Resignation of council member
Council member Cory Pederson submitted his application of resignation which was accepted by the council. Pederson is relocating outside of the city and is no longer qualified to reside as council member. Councilman Dave Dillan thanked Pederson for his time on the council and said he had been an asset to the city and to the council. The discussion about the council vacancy will take place in the June council meeting.
Acceptance of donation
The council accepted donations to the city for the 125th anniversary city celebration. The city received $1,000 from Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal and $5,000 from the Milaca Historical Society.
Issuance and sale of street reconstruction bonds
The council approved the issuance and sale of the general obligation street reconstruction bonds in the Hidden Pines area alongside a levied tax for the payment thereof. The proposed construction would take place over a five year period. The bonds were sized at $575,000 with a 15 year financing term. This approval vote locked in the terms of the bond.
Approval of special events
The council approved the special event application for the Milaca Chamber of Commerce to hold the Milaca Parade on June 16.
The Council approved the special event application for the Second Annual Hoops and Hope event on June 25.
The council approved the special event application and liquor license for Rec Fest from July 28 - 31.
The council approved the special event application for the First National Bank’s 125th Anniversary Kids Day on Aug. 9.
