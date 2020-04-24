Today, the Board of Directors of the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce announced that this year’s Rhythm on the Rum Parade and Festival, (formally Gateway to the Northland Parade and Festival) originally scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday, June 16-20, will not take place as planned due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks to public health of a large-scale gathering such as this annual event.
“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly,” Executive Director Andrea Mikla stated in a news release. “We have been in frequent talks with our local High School Band Director, Andrew Nelson, Parade Band Coordinators Dean Angermeier and Cari Harper, and our partners at many local departments.”
The health and welfare of the community is of primary concern. Therefore, in accordance with the guidance of public health officials and Gov. Tim Walz, the parade, ceremony and other community activities have been canceled.
