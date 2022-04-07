 Skip to main content
Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid awarded funds

The St. Cloud office of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid has received a grant of Older Americans Act funds from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging to provide legal services for seniors residing in Mille Lacs County. The funds will be used to provide legal advice, counseling and representation in court and administrative hearings. There is no cost for these services.

If you are 60 years or older and reside in Mille Lacs County, you can get help with legal problems involving Medicare, Social Security, eviction or other housing problems, public benefits, such as medical assistance, food support and fuel assistance, family law issues, including domestic abuse and income maintenance, nursing home problems, home care services, powers of attorney, health care directives and debt collection. NO help is provided for criminal matters, wills, estate planning, or real estate transactions.

Seniors can call the St. Cloud office of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid toll free at 1 (888) 360-2889 for help scheduling an appointment by phone, virtually, or in person. We have lots of options to meet. We can also bring the Justice Bus to your area to meet with individuals.

Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid accepts contributions for the legal services, but contributions are not required to receive legal help.

