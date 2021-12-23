In the midst of preparation, millions of people miss the real meaning of Christmas. In the midst of the Christmas rush, Christ is often left out as we forget that it is His birthday we celebrate. The precise meaning of that first Christmas is clear: God came to Earth in human form. The impact of His birth was so great that calendars were torn up, prejudices were laid aside and people began to walk in the newness of life.
Nearly 2,000 years ago, the angel revealed to the wondering and trembling shepherds the glorious news that in the city of David "a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord." Israel had looked for One who would deliver them from the bondage of Rome and restore the nation to even greater glory and prosperity than was enjoyed in the days of King David. They never dreamed that this little babe in Bethlehem's manger was the anointed One, the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.
Only a few devout people living in close communion with God, such as the aged Simeon, saw the spiritual significance of Christ's birth. Looking into the face of the holy babe, Simeon saw One who had come to be "a light for revelation to the Gentiles and for glory to [God's] people Israel.” For long centuries the children of God had walked in the light of the law and the prophets, but all the while they had looked up to heaven and longed to have God step down.
In Bethlehem 2,000 years ago, that is just what God did.
May the message of Christmas fill our hearts and minds with JOY. Blessings to you and your loved ones this season and in the new year.
