A week ago today (Friday) the Minnesota Twins were coming off a 10-2 win over Cleveland in which they hit six home runs.There was optimism as they climbed out of last place in the division, seven games behind front-running Kanas City, the Royals coming to town for a three-game series.
And when the Twins took two out of three from Kansas City last weekend, scoring 22 runs in their two wins, and then followed it up with a win over Texas on Monday, they had crept to only five games behind the Royals who were on a downward spiral. And with Kansas City losing again on Tuesday, the Twins took a 3-1 lead over Texas into the ninth inning and were three outs away from being only four games back. All seemed right with the Twins' world.
Then disaster struck. An error by a player normally good on defense allowed Texas to tie the game in the ninth inning and the Twins lost 6-3, their extra-inning record falling to 0-6. Unfortunately it was a harbinger of things to come. Texas won 3-1 on Wednesday as Minnesota batters struck out 15 times and failed miserably with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-9 in those situations. And then, to make matters worse, on Thursday the bullpen coughed up another late lead and the Twins lost 4-3 in the 10th inning, dropping their record to 0-7 in extra-inning games.
The team is now six games out of first place at 11-19, Cleveland taking over first place after a four-game sweep of Kansas City. The Twins have scored only one run in 23 ninth innings this year, managing to get only six hits, and have gotten only three hits in 10th innings (a .130 average). They have already lost four series at home, a year after losing only one.
To make matters even worse, rookie Alex Kirilloff, who hit four homers in three games against Kansas City last weekend, is on the injured list and may be joined there by Byron Buxton who left Thursday's game with an injury that seemed almost inevitable, at least for him, while having a breakout season, or maybe just a breakout month when you consider his history of injuries.
Today the Twins are in Detroit to begin a three-game series against the hapless Tigers who, at 9-23, have the worst record in baseball and are 3-17 in their least 20 games. It should be a time for the Twins to do well but the 2021 Twins are absolutely unpredictable. The manager sent part of the B team out there Thursday against Texas and the Twins managed three runs the first three innings but didn't score again, again leaving runner after runner on base (10 for the game).
We've been hearing the past couple weeks that it was early in the season and that was once true. One of the team's bosses said about 10 days ago that the bad start to the season wouldn't look so bad if the team had a similar record during a stretch in mid-season. That's probably true, although the manner in which the team is losing would be concerning even in a mid-season scenario. And now the injury bug has hit the team the last few days.
The plain truth is that it's not so early in the season anymore. When the Twins finish the three-game series in Detroit they will have played a fifth of the 162-game schedule. Right now, as the series begins with Matt Shoemaker (1-3 record, ERA of 7.83) trying to right the ship against the beleaguered Tigers, Minnesota has played 18.5% of its games and it will be 20.3% after Sunday.
Let's say the team needs 90 wins to make the playoffs, although in 2019 when the Twins won 101 games (W-L percentage .623) it got them only the third seed for the playoffs. But , if we stick with 90 wins, they need to have a record of 79-53 the rest of the way this year and that's a .594 percentage. In last year's shortened season the Twins were 36-24 (.600), the percentage for those two division titles being above the .594 needed to get to 90 this year. There is only one team that has that high a percentage this year, the Red Sox, so you can see that winning 79 games — although not impossible — is a fairly lofty goal.
The optimism of just a week ago is tempered by the loss for 10 days of an injured Luis Arraez, the loss of Kirilloff for who knows how long, and now the possible loss of Buxton for awhile. When you factor in the non-performance of Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, Jake Donaldson and Jorge Polanco so far, and the continuing troubles of the bullpen, it's not a rosy picture. We have been told constantly during the bad start that the team is better than this, that the lineup is one that will score lots of runs. But when you consider the last three games with Texas and see only seven runs and a batting average of .206, you wonder. Yes, they should be better but they haven't been.
Things should get better against Detroit this weekend but maybe the Tigers are due to start playing better, just as is the case with Detroit. One thing to note is that Akil Baddoo, the former Minnesota minor leaguer who hit so well for the Tigers against the Twins early in the season and caused head scratching for some who thought he should have been protected on the Twins' 40-man roster (I wasn't one who thought they should have), has come back to earth. He is hitting only .192 and has struck out 34 times in only a fifth of the season. He played in only 29 games of Class A ball in 2019 and didn't play last year. If he does well against the Twins this weekend it might be a case of the baseball gods frowning on the Twins' 2021 season.
The Twins are off Monday and then go to Chicago for three games to play the White Sox, the odds-on choice to win the Central Division, although the Sox have more problems with serious injuries than the Twins. Maybe a week from today after the six games in Detroit and Chicagot here will again be optimism in the Twins' camp. Four or five wins in those six games would do that.
Sorry for the gloom and doom. That just happens to be the case right now. We got good news yesterday from Gov. Walz as he eased some pandemic restrictions. Now we need some good news about the Twins as they try to rescue the season. It's possible.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
May 17, 1956 - Princeton lost 5-4 to Crown in a 12-inning town team baseball game, Hambrecht going the distance for Princeton . . . Hoeft got three hits and pitched a 5-2 win for the PHS baseball team at Osseo.
May 18, 1961 - There were 21 cars the first night of racing at Princeton Speedway.
May 12 1966 - Art Skarohlid pitched a two-hitter and struck out nine in a 2-0 win over Mora. George Sanford had three hits and Ron Whitcomb and Tom Enger two apiece in a 9-4 win over Milaca.
May 19, 1971 - Princeton beat Milaca 11-3 in town team baseball as Ron Deglmann struck out 14 . . . Princeton broke five records in winning the conference track meet, Mark Blaske winning the 100-yard dash (:10.0) for the third straight year.
May 19, 1976 - Gary Klym pitched a 14-2 win over Braham to clinch a tie for the Rum River baseball title. Klym drove in four runs and Dean Stambaugh and Perry Finelli three each . . . A time of 2:01.3 by Jim Bowden broke the 880 PHS record set by Lyle Anderson in 1963.
May 14, 1981 - Les Nelson pitched a one-hit shutout over St. Francis and reliever Keven Kiloran stretched his scoreless-inning streak to 17 as the Tigers won four games and clinched the Rum River Conference title . . . Doug Burns ran a 4:22.1,600 meters that broke his school record and ran a 9:30.2 in the 3,200-meter run at a large high school meet in Bloomington.
May 15, 1986 - Jeff Murray and Dan Voce each drove in three runs in a 17-4 win over St. Francis . . . Sophomore Ernie Sanborn was medalist with a 37 in a win over Cambridge and Greg Remus shot a 36 for the JV, whose score was better than the Cambridge varsity.
May 16, 1991 - Matt Skarohlid pitched a no-hitter in a game with St. Paul Academy . . . Kathy Adair was the medalist in a 22-team golf tournament at Cambridge in which PHS placed third.
May 16 1996 - Brandon Snyder and Mike Young each won two events in a triangular track win over Sauk Rapids and Milaca . . . Mandee Young pitched a 4-1 softball win over North Branch, a previously undefeated team . . . Justin Priess got wins in both ends of a baseball doubleheader with Chisago Lakes.
May 10, 2001 - Junior lefty Dan Grot, with only three innings of varsity experience, beat a state-rated Maple Grove team in the annual Princeton Classic tournament as the Tigers were 1-2 in their three games. He stranded a runner on third base in the seventh inning . . .The softball team (9-5) beat St. Cloud Tech, St. Cloud Cathedral and Sartell in the Sauk Rapids tournament. Shannon Miller shut out Tech 4-0 and Kris VanHooser shut out Cathedral 2-0 . . . Jami Sternquist was medalist three times in a week for the girls golf team, twice shooting a 39.
May 11, 2006 - For the first time since 1995 the PHS baseball team won its Tiger Classic tournament, beating Brainerd 5-3, beating Hermantown 4-1, and then losing 6-4 to St. Francis. Brainerd and Princeton each had a 2-1 record, Princeton winning the title by virtue of its win over Brainerd. Zach Neubauer got the win over Brainerd and Mitch Larsen pitched the Hermantown win . . . Hannah Packer was medalist with a 97 at the 11-team Milaca Invitational golf meet.
May 12, 2011 - .Conner Whitcomb led the Princeton boys golf team with a 79 at the Purple Hawk Invitational in Cambridge . . . Kyle Norman had three hits for Princeton in an 8-5 baseball loss to Cambridge . . . Dylan Hass won the 110 hurdles and the high jump at 6'2" in the Princeton Invitational, and Caitlin Reeves won the 800 and 1600 for the girls in the same meet.
May 12, 2016 - Jack Southard shot an 86 to lead Princeton in a conference meet at the Northfork course . . . The PHS softball team beat St. Michael-Albertville 6-3 as Shelby Bassamore got the win , striking out eight, and Kennedy Johnson and Erica Schramel each had two hits . . .The girls golf team finished runner-up to St. Francis in a Mississippi 8 East meet at Princeton as Bri Dorr placed third with an 82 and sister Kelsey Dorr was eighth with a 92.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Princeton Memory Lane
Note: Memory Lane will be published once every month with items from that month's editions of the Princeton Union and Princeton Union-Eagle of 25, 50, 75, 100 and 125 years ago.
May, 1996 — When 223 PHS students responded to a survey asking personal questions, including some about sexual activity, they answered frankly. Students as young as 12 and 13 are having sex. Numerous high school students admit to starting a sexual relationship at this age. In the survey 53 percent of seniors reported they have had sex. That included 64 percent of males and 45 percent of females. Juniors reported 44 percent and sophomores 28 percent.
U.S.Distilled Products, a liquor blending and bottling company with a plant of 300,000 square feet ini the industrial park, received the go-ahead from the City Council to expand further. The company was set to buy 10 acres from the city at a price of $125,000 and would be used to manufacture plastic bottles.
It's a road that, on average, handles about 10,000 cars a day. Because of that heavy use, LaGrande Avenue has taken a beating the past few years. But there was good news this week for those who use - or avoid - the city's main street every day. Cracks were being repaired as the first bituminous plant in the area opened .. . and it was reported an overlay project planned for LaGrande Avenue would begin the middle of June.
Police rushed to the Princeton Middle School gym last Thursday, expecting to find a student struck by a bullet, only to find the 911 call; was a hoax. Besides Princeton police, officers from the Milaca Police Department and Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Department responded, along with North Ambulance crew. A 13-year-old female from the school was suspected to have made the call. Four days later she had not returned to school.
A $30,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources, under its Outdoor Recreation Grant Program, received preliminary approval to go to Princeton and was expected to help fund a picnic shelter at Mark Park.
Lightning struck Princeton Apartments about 9:30 p.m. May 18 and knocked out the fire alarm system. Local firefighters went throughout the structure to check for any possible fire and then took shifts throughout the night watching for any sign of fire.
One of the largest graduating classes at Princeton High School numbering 209 was set for its commencement on May 31. Classes the next few years were expected to be larger, the freshman class numbering 280 at that time.
State graduation-standard texts showed 72 percent of Princeton eighth-graders passing the math test and 61 passing the reading test, 228 students taking the test. Some area schools posted slightly better percentages, and some were lower.
Dick Dobson was installed as commander of the local VFW post and Cheryl Goetz was installed as VFW auxiliary president.
May, 1971 — The cheerleading and girls athletic awards dinner was set to be held at the Buffalo House in Zimmerman. Featured speaker was to be Dorothy McIntyre, a member of the Minnesota State High School League staff who was in charge of athletic programs for girls. (See later item for this month.)
The Sherburne Wildlife Refuge reported that for the first time ever giant Canada geese were released at the refuge, which had been established in 1965.
Principal Dan Anderson at South Elementary reported kindergarten registration for the upcoming fall at 134, with expected enrollment at 149. Seventy-seven had registered for all-day classes, the remaining 57 for half days.
Leonard Struck purchased the Strand Theatre. Struck formerly was employed at the J.N. Johnson Company, a fire extinguisher company in Princeton.
Commencement exercises at Princeton High School were scheduled for May 27 with 144 students participating, said Principal Robert Nick.
Princeton State Bank (Bremer Bank today) was set to move to its new facilities said President C.J. Erickson, after being located many years in the building at the town's main intersection of First Street and Fifth Avenue (Rum River Drive today).
Incumbent Gerald Lindstrom and newcomer Darrell Peterson were elected to the school board.
Girls participating in athletic programs and on the cheerleading squads at Princeton High School were honored at a banquet. The first-ever letters for girl athletes were awarded at the banquet.
More than 400 students in grades K-12 signed up for summer school courses, with classes slated to begin June 7.
Police arrested a 19-year-old for attempting to buy beer. He was found guilty in county court and was fined $100.
May, 1946 — Princeton's municipal liquor store opened the last week in April and reported receipts the first three days of $800, $500 and $1,300. The country cannot be in dire financial straits if a small liquor store in a village with a population of 2,000 takes in sales of $2,600 in its first three days of operation . . . Those of us who have a little Scotch blood in our veins are somewhat aghast at such reckless expenditure of money, but one assumes it is a temporary condition that in time will pass.
It ix exceedingly dry and nearly every day the village fire department is being called out for some grass or brush fire that is out from under control.
Approximately 1,500 were in attendance at the KSTP Barn Dance and Main Street programs presented at the armory on Saturday evening. The auditorium was jammed to the doors for both shows.
Scores of friends of Marion McMillan in this village will be deeply grieved to hear of her death.She was a woman of such a vigorous, radiant personality that it is difficult to realize that she too received the final summons to go the way of all mortals.
Members of the senior class on Friday evening were entertained by the junior class at the annual school prom in the high school auditorium. The theme carried out in the decorations was a Dutch tulip garden.
Minnesota and much of the Northwest were visited Friday and Saturday by unseasonable weather with temperatures ranging from 15 degrees in northern Minnesota and 27 in the southern part, with a light snow falling on Saturday. Heaviest damage was to garden crops, raspberry and gooseberry plants in bloom.
As usual practically all places of business will be closed in the village with the exception of a few eating houses. This should be an outstanding Memorial Day because hundreds of boys who were in the service overseas a year ago are again home.
Commencement traditions have been shattered in Princeton the last two years with a choral play being substituted for the usual orations. It has been met with approval from the public, a crowd of 900 attending last week, Due to the fact that diplomas did not arrive because of the railroad strike, graduates received empty folders but feel reasonably sure that in due time they will have their diplomas.
Memorial Day exercises in Princeton have always been well attended but last Thursday the audience at the armory and at the soldiers' plot at Oak Knoll Cemetery comprised the largest number assembled since the days of World War I. The armory was packed to the doors and there are several hundred persons who went directly to the cemetery. The entire Memorial Day audience was estimated at one thousand.
May, 1921 — Many people during the past week or two have been setting out shrubbery around their homes. One nurseryman reported that he sold $1,700 worth of shrubbery and fruit trees in Princeton and the surrounding country. The greatest number of his orders were placed outside the village limits.
The Greenbush Farm Bureau met in the town hall Thursday evening with 40 members and a number of visitors present. The discussion of the evening centered around three topics — public scales in Princeton, the practice of serving oleomargarine in some of the eating houses in Princeton, and the use of metal chips by some of the stores in partial payment for the eggs sold by the farmers. It was decided to send three delegates to confer with the Princeton Commercial Club in regard to securing a public scale in Princeton.
Reverend Henry Nobles will deliver the memorial service to the veterans of the Civil War and from World War I at the armory on Sunday morning at 11 o'clock. Memorial Day exercises will be conducted next Monday at the armory.
The annual high school commencement exercises will be held Wednesday evening, June 1, at the auditorium. There are 13 members of the senior class and seven are completing the normal course. (Editor's note: The "normal" course was to prepare students for being teachers.)
One of the Princeton-Minneapolis busses overturned between here and Zimmerman on the Jefferson Highway last Thursday and Mrs. Arthur W. Armitage of Minneapolis was badly bruised.
Ford is building cars at full speed and, according to an official statement from the factory in Detroit, the demand for Ford cars and trucks still exceeds the output despite the fact that during May the average daily production was 4.000.
May, 1896 — The brickyards will begin to manufacture their unequaled brick as soon as the weather is sufficiently settled to warrant the commencement of the summer's operations. The prospects for a good year are excellent at present.
The rear of the Goss drive passed through Princeton last Thursday at noon. It has been a very bad drive from Milaca, requiring 15 days. The logs have been scattered out over all the meadows and sloughs. John Goss Jr., who was in town a short time Tuesday, says that if the water remains at its present pitch the drive will reach the boom company's limit in seven days. This is a drive of 5,000,000 feet.
T. H. Caley sold nine bicycles in less than two weeks this spring. The wheel craze has eventually struck Princeton. Miss Lola Jesmer is the latest addition to the ranks of the cyclists. Her wheels arrived Saturday.
Jim Hartman and Verne Pratt reported the capture of 44 bass in on hour last Tuesday.
A. B. Damon offers a $50 reward for information which will lead to the arrest and conviction of parties who cut down and girdled trees on his place in Section 17 of the town of Baldwin.
Princeton is to have a baseball team after all. An organization meeting was held last evening and a team will soon be in the field.
Services on Memorial Sunday, May 24, will be held in the opera house. H.E. Jesmer, ever ready to do all in his power to remind people and the rising generation of the sacrifices made by those who wore the blue during the dark days of our fathers' trials, has kindly tendered the use of his hall.
Tennis enthusiasts are to be seen every fair evening enjoying the sport at the court on the high school grounds.
The street sprinkler made its first appearance last Tuesday. First Street will be sprinkled a block nearer the depot than it was last year.
The new creamery at Glendorado will be ready to start in about a week. The engine and boiler are in place and the remainder of the machinery has arrived. The creamery is guaranteed 5,000 pounds of milk a day at the beginning and the projectors are confident of its success. It will be a co-operative plant.
Miss Mary Carleton of Minneapolis, a teacher of experience, has opened a kindergarten in the brick schoolhouse. (Editor's note: Here we thought kindergarten started in many Minnesota schools in the 1940s.)
