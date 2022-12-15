Medical center receives recognition for maternity care

M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton was among five M Health Fairview hospitals recognized as 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity, a distinction that shows the system’s world-class pregnancy and childbirth care available to parents throughout Minnesota. The health care system earned the #1 spot in Minnesota for most high performing hospitals on the list.
U.S. News launched the “Best Hospitals for Maternity” list last year. It is designed to help families make informed choices about hospitals where they might have a baby following an uncomplicated pregnancy. This year, U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 650 hospitals across the nation. Of those, 297 were awarded the highest available distinction of “High Performing”, making them U.S. News 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity.
To be awarded a “High Performing” rating, a hospital had to score significantly higher than average on a combination of eight quality measures, including the Cesarean birth rate in low-risk pregnancies, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, and the rate of unexpected complications in term newborns.
The Birthplace at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center offers amenities and services including therapeutic labor techniques and support tools, postpartum acupuncture and hand/foot massages, and lactation support.
