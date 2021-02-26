(Note: That was the headline for a column written 28 years ago after there was a story on national television about Casey Ramirez, the story coming a little more than eight years after Ramirez had been convicted in 1984 of conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, giving Princeton some unwanted publicity after his involvement with the city, Why bring this up now? Someone who hasn't lived in Princeton very long recently asked me about Ramirez after hearing a story or two about his shenanigans here in the early '80s. And I assume there are many others who live here now who weren't around then but have heard stories about Ramirez. This 28-year-old column will fill in some of the details for those not living here then.)
Until Wednesday morning of last week I hadn't heard of a television show called "Top Cops." It was ironic, then, that the following evening I was taping a show that I'd never heard of until the day before.
Wednesday I watched a network show that told the story of a woman whose rape story had been told on "Top Cops" recently — without her knowing about it. She was horrified that the story had been done, informing everyone in her part of New York what had happened to her. She said she was going after the producers of the show, as well as the officer who had investigated her case, an officer she previously held in high regard because of his professionalism. Now, she found out, he had been paid to be on the show and she was angry with him.
The next morning (last Thursday) I got a call from Todd Rust of radio station WQPM in Princeton. He had talked to John Boulger, a former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent, and Boulger told Rust that the Casey Ramirez saga would unfold that night on "Top Cops. (Boulger and Rust had gotten to know each other when Rust, a salesman of fire equipment at the time, sold Ramirez a fire truck to be used at the airport. Rust later cooperated in letting Boulger and the DEA get a look at the $35,000 in cash that Ramirez paid for the truck.)
Well, there was nothing to do but set my VCR for that evening because I was off on another assignment. And, I thought, here we go again. More than eight years after Ramirez's conviction for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, the town of Princeton would again be on a national TV show, a show that already didn't have a very good reputation with me.
The show's reputation didn't get any better later that evening as I began to watch the tape. The show had sounded a bit shoddy the night before and it certainly didn't enhance its reputation with its rendition of the Casey Trinidad story (the real names of those involved were changed in the show).
The real names involved were those of some law enforcement people such as Boulger and Michele Leonhart, both of whom showed up in person to do a narrative of the story for "Top Cops." Leonhart, a native Minnesotan who had worked in law enforcement in another state, went to work for the DEA in Minneapolis and went undercover to see what she could get on Ramirez, who by then was a sometime Princeton resident. She had some success but then her cover was blown and she, Boulger, IRS agent Ed Fiske and others combined as investigators to bring Ramirez to trial. (Three months after the cocaine conviction Ramirez was also convicted of tax evasion, the two trials resulting in concurrent 20-year sentences,.)
Early in the Ramirez segment that aired last week the actress portraying Leonhart, when asked if she knew where Princeton was, replied,"Yes it's one of those blink-and-you'll miss it towns about an hour from here."
The show went downhill from there, although there were some interesting segments and there was no doubt who some of the people in the show were portraying. The name Troy Sutherland was used in the show and that character was portraying Kent Moeckley, a South Dakota lawyer in real life who was a pilot for Ramirez on cocaine runs. Guenther Stobb was actually Greg Schmidt, another Ramirez pilot. And a retired military pilot whose name I didn't catch in the show was obviously portraying Bill Coulombe, another pilot in the employ of Ramirez.
But there were inaccuracies and misrepresentations aplenty. Boulger at one point said Ramirez had treated the whole town to dinner and that simply didn't happen. The bank in the story was actually a credit union, and the airport represented as the Princeton airport had tall buildings in the background, something you know wasn't the case here.
The person who ran the "bank" in Princeton at that time told me there were blatant lies in the TV show. The facility was never closed to receive money from Ramirez, as the show portrayed, and there was never paper put over the door when those inside were counting money. Nor were the amounts of $600,000 and $400,000 deposited as the show reported. The largest amount ever, according to his recollection, was $240,000.
Boulger said in the show that "locals" readily accepted Ramirez for what he claimed to be and that's simply not true. Some people — more than there should have been — didn't think there was anything wrong with Ramirez spreading huge amounts of cash around (and for) the town. But there were many who weren't taken in and this newspaper wasn't particularly a friend of Ramirez..
What part did Boulger and Leonhart had in the show? The woman whose rape incident was used during a segment of the show said the officer involved had been paid. Were Leonhart and Boulger paid for their efforts? Probably. Boulger hasn't returned a call I made to him last week. If they were paid, did they agree to go along with some of the inaccuracies that producers of "Top Cops" inserted? I hope not but I fear the opposite.
Back in the summer of 1984, about six weeks before Ramirez was convicted in September, I wrote a column decrying the bad publicity Princeton was getting nationally, and noting that even a good guy like Don Smith, editor of the Monticello Times, had taken a shot at Princeton in a column. And now some people sitting in an office somewhere, concerned only with advertising dollars, have reopened some wounds from those days, meanwhile showing a disdain for detail.
It was a poorly-done program and not fair to Princeton. That may come across as a provincial attitude but this is where I live and that's the way I feel. It's the kind of thing that makes television look bad. Leonhart's "the people of Princeton loved him" remark gives a pretty good view of how far off the mark the show was.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
March 8, 1951 — Princeton beat Anoka 41-20 at Hamline University to win the District 16 basketball title and then beat South St. Paul 44-40 in Region Four play before losing 52-32 to St. Paul Monroe in the title game at the University of Minnesota. There were 300 Princeton fans at Hamline, although a blizzard forced many to turn back. Five of the six school buses made it home between 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday morning, with the team bus coming home later that day after the players stayed overnight in the YMCA. Approximately 400 fans made it to the regional games at the U of M.
March 8, 1956 — Princeton lost 41-38 to Elk River in a District 16 game after leading most of the way. A crowd estimated at 1.350 attended the two games held that night in the brand new gym at the old middle school ( Note: The building is now Crystal Court Apartments. Princeton's new gym was considered the palace of gyms in the area, with numbered seating and a huge stage where extra chairs were used. The bleachers are now gone as Princeton Health & Fitness moved the major share of its operation into what was formerly the gym.)
March 8, 1961 — Anoka beat Princeton 61-53 in quarterfinal play of District 16 at Spring Lake Park. Bob Nick had 24 points and Bob Bukoskey 20. Princeton led 49-47 with 6:20 remaining.
March 10, 1966 — Princeton lost 60-50 to Spring Lake Park in a District 16 quarterfinal game at Fridley as Ron Rick scored 17 points.
March 10, 1971 — Princeton (12-8) lost 59-51 to Centennial in District 16 quarterfinals as Mike Barg scored 13 points, Pete Metcalf 11 and Howie Solheim 10.
Feb. 25, 1976 — Tony Burke and Jim Peterson qualified for the state gymnastics meet, with Joe Clemensen as the coach . . . United Farm beat Security Federal 63-49 for the playoff championship of the city basketball league sponsored by the Princeton Jaycees. Mike Arnold, a Clear Lake, Minn., native who had been a starter on a couple good St. Cloud State teams and later was the PHS coach, led United Farm with 21 points and Luther Dorr led Security Federal with 18.
March 5, 1981 — David Barthel and Dave Rittenour, both 22-3, advanced to the state wrestling tournament . . . Janet Kruschke and Ann Provo advanced to the state gymnastics meet with Joe Clemensen as the coach after he had been coach of the boys team for a number of years. (Note: Boys gymnastics was eventually dropped by the state high school league.)
March 6, 1986 — The girls basketball team beat Sauk Rapids 56-42 and Cambridge 58-40 to finish unbeaten in Rum River Conference play and won the school's second straight RRC title, as well as keeping alive a 23-game conference winning streak. Karry Schimming, Kelly Keen and Barb Blomberg scored in double figures in both games . . . PHS led St. Cloud Tech 3-1 in a subsection hockey game but lost 5-3. It would have been a huge upset if Princeton had won.
March 7, 1991 — .Jim Linder placed fourth at 152 pounds in the state wrestling tournament . . . The girls basketball team beat Hibbing 56-45 in section quarterfinals as Corrine Lundell scored 24 points..
March 7, 1996 — Mark Knapp placed 13th in the individual medley at the state swim meet and the PHS medley relay team placed 16th . . .Chad Olson who averaged 22.4 points in conference games, scored 30 but Princeton lost 67-61 to Sauk Rapids. He scored 24 in a win over Cambridge.
March 1, 2001 — Jordon Snow won the 50-yard freestyle, was fourth in the 100 freestyle and swam on two winning relay teams as the swim team placed fifth in the section meet. He advanced to state in the four events and Mark Anderson qualified in two . .. Derek Ashe, Joel Jensen, Justin Bronson and Eric Hannan all placed in the section wrestling tournament but none were high enough to make it to state . . . Kyle Hidlebaugh stopped 22 shots as Princeton (13-9-3) beat Proctor 5-0 in the Section 2A hockey semifinals. The team then team lost 5-2 to Mora in the title game at St. Cloud as Jesse Beckers and Matt Alexander scored for the Tigers.
March 2, 2006 —Jared Doyle qualified for a return trip to the state swim meet by winning the 50 freestyle at the section meet. Also qualifying for state were Joe Cartwright as an individual and he,Doyle, Tony Palmer and Chris Wilson made it as a relay team . . . The boys hockey team (11-14) lost 7-3 to Duluth Denfeld in section quarterfinals . . . The boys basketball team (13-11, 4-8 in the M8) beat Sauk Rapids 73-64 as Scott Roehl had 20 points, Zach Neubauer 16 and Jared Berggren 15, along with his 14 rebounds.
March 3, 2011 — Carl Eichinger took first place as a heavyweight in the section wrestling tournament, and Josh Linder and Zach Pederson each finished second as all three qualified for state . . . The boys hockey team beat North Branch 7-3 in section play but then lost 6-5 in overtime to Proctor in the semifinals. Sam Fritz scored twice, as did Jake Green, his goal with seven seconds left in regulation sending the game into overtime.
March 3, 2016 — Qualifying for the state swim meet were diver Dustin Moinichen and the 200 freestyle relay
team of Tommy Milam, Ryan Kraft, Wyatt Lawrence and Trent Lange . . . The boys hockey team (21-7) qualified for the state tournament with a 3-1 section win over Monticello as Tyler McAlpine broke a 1-1 tie with 1:27 to go in the game and then got an empty-net goal. Goalie Gabe Pangerl made 22 saves . . . Brady Peterson scored 27 points in a 64-49 win over HIibbing to open section play and that broke the previous PHS career record of 1,561 points set by Jared Berggren.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
