As most of you know by now, Princeton Public Schools will be going out for a bond referendum this fall. Based on community input, research, and planning, our School Board is asking voters to consider two questions on November 2. If approved, the funding from these questions would improve hands-on and collaborative learning; improve safety, air quality, foot traffic flow, and transportation congestion; and expand activity and athletic areas for students and community residents.
The 2014 referendum focused on our youngest learners, and it’s now time to address the needs at our High School, Intermediate School, and Student Services Building to achieve the same high quality for our facilities and educational programming. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it crystal clear — our students are best served through in-person learning and in spaces designed for 21st-century learning.
These improvements would have a massive impact on our students and community, but investing in our facilities is ultimately our community’s decision. That’s why your voice in this special election is so important - it will help shape the future of our school district for Tigers to come!
How To Vote - Step by Step
There are three ways to vote on the upcoming referendum. You can vote early at home, vote early in person at the district center, or you can vote on election day at your designated poll.
Vote Early at Home: September 17 - November 1
Early voting at home, or absentee voting, starts on Friday, September 17, and runs through November 1. If community members want to vote this way, the first step is to request, fill out, and return your ballot application. You can find ballot applications on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website or by clicking here. You can also get one from our Princeton Director of Business Services, Michelle Czech, via email at michelle.czech@isd477.org or call the district center at 763-389-6183.
Once you have your ballot filled out, you return it to the district center (706 1st Street, Princeton, MN 55371) by dropping off or mailing it; you can fax it in (763-389-9142), or email it to Michelle Czech at her email above.
Once your application is processed, you’ll be all set up to vote early, and you’ll be issued an early voting ballot. You can request that your ballot be mailed to you, or you can pick it up from the district center starting Friday, September 17. If you opt to pick up your ballot in person, you can fill it out immediately, or you can take it with you and return it at your convenience.
When Will the District Center Be Open?
The hours of operation at the district center during early voting are as follows:
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
To Vote Early In Person: September 17 - November 1
District residents may vote early in-person at the district center during the times outlined below starting Friday, September 17.
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
*On Monday, November 1, early voting hours will take place from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
If you plan to vote early in person, you can complete your application and ballot at the same time at the district center.
Vote on Election Day: Tuesday, November 2
Election Day is Tuesday, November 2, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m at your polling location. You can find a list and map of polling locations at isd477.org/referendum/vote.
We hope to see all our Princeton community members turn out to vote in this special election - your voice matters to the future of our school district and our community!
