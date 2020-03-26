In response to COVID-19, M Health Fairview is transitioning several of its primary care clinics to virtual care services.
Effective Friday, March 27, M Health Fairview Clinic – Milaca will transition existing patient care visits to virtual care through OnCare.org, by phone or through video where possible.
Patients will be advised by their clinic and provider for instructions on receiving in-person care if necessary.
A number of clinics will remain staffed as hubs for patients who require in-person care, as instructed by the clinic and provider.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Minnesota, healthcare providers and public health officials have urged calling or messaging a health care provider before visiting a clinic for care.
This “virtual first” strategy plays an important role in helping “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 cases by promoting personal distancing and reducing the risk of unnecessary exposure.
M Health Fairview has aggressively expanded its virtual care capacity to provide quality care for all patients, whether seeking care for COVID-19 or other health concerns.
Virtual care also allows M Health Fairview to preserve critical medical supplies and direct personal protective equipment (PPEs) to where there are needed most.
Patients should contact their provider or clinic team with questions about upcoming visits and instructions for virtual care.
Patients who need care should continue to call their clinic’s appointment line or visit OnCare.org – a 24/7 online clinic – and our care team will assess whether they can be treated virtually or need an in-person visit.
Patients can currently be screened for upper respiratory illnesses via OnCare.org at no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
“We are grateful to our patients, healthcare professionals and staff for their flexibility, and remain committed to providing the same high-quality care virtually that our patients have come to expect during in-person visits,” M Health Fairview stated in an email. “We are constantly assessing the impact of COVID-19 on all of our patients, employees and community, and will continue to evaluate care models, transitioning more clinics to virtual care, as needed.”
More information for patients is available here: https://bit.ly/2QNJYdX.
