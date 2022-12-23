My life began in the second year of World War II and I can't say that I remember anything of that war, although sometimes I have thought I can remember the sirens going off in town when the war ended in 1945. But maybe that's because I heard others speak of it years later.
But I do remember the first time we had a Christmas tree in the house when I was five or six years old, even though I can't remember what I got for Christmas that year, a year when the town I lived in had an experimental six weeks of kindergarten when we had to bring rugs to school on which to take naps so we wouldn't get too tired.
Our family has a never-will-be-forgotten picture when there were only four of us kids (later there were seven), dressed in our Christmas best, our voices raised in song, more than likely a Christmas carol in a black and white picture taken by our father in our living room. We've looked at that picture many, many times through the years.
Our family made a move to the rural Princeton area after my fifth-grade year and most of my Christmas memories begin then. We had lived in a city in our early years but now we were in this country in a parsonage, a few yards from the church that was to be our home for the next 10 years, It was the church where we did our Christmas programs. And those programs included the pieces and songs we had to memorize, whether we wanted to or not.
We drew names among our classes there, got each other presents that cost a few pennies, and I think we may have gotten our teacher presents also. But the big thing was the sack of Christmas candy we each got when our Christmas service, done on Christmas Eve, was over. Most of us dove into that sack for some hard candy, or peanuts, before we left the church. And since we were members of the pastor's family, we did a service at home for our parents that included songs and "pieces" from the Bible before we opened our presents. I didn't want to do it back then but would give anything today if we could do that again for our appreciative parents.
One of those Christmases in the years in the country I got a BB gun that I had dropped a hint about for weeks. Another year I got hockey skates that were used for decades afterwards. And the year after that I got a basketball hoop and net. It was up on the garage the next day, courtesy of my father who had to stand in the cold and hammer it to the wall about nine feet up (10 feet was the correct height but we didn't have that big a garage.) I spent a good part of the next day, with mittened hands, shooting at that basket as I made believe I was a member of the Minneapolis Lakers. Those three gifts came in my 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade years and they still bring back great memories today.
The next four years were spent at a private high school a couple hours away and clothes that I needed were the main thrust of my presents in those years as our family grew larger and I began to realize that our parents didn't have an excess of money. I was content with getting things that were needed, not things that I coveted. Besides, with six sisters in the house, some of them young, things like dolls and other toys were very important for them. And in one of those years, thanks to a grandfather from Iowa, we got a television set that lasted for years and years, a gift that meant we didn't have to go to a neighbor's house to watch a particular program (or athletic event). Of course, that meant we could watch the Ed Sullivan show on Sunday night that once included the appearance of Elvis Presley, an appearance that meant my sisters had to go to another room so they didn't see Elvis shaking suggestively as he sang.
Then it was off to a year of college where I was fortunate enough to play on a basketball team that ended up in the national tournament. But that meant cutting my Christmas vacation short to get back for a holiday tournament. And when the weather made the roads impassable because of the snow and cold (such as when I write today) my father arranged for a local pilot to fly me back to Mankato for a required practice. A head wind made us 45 minutes late for that practice and that meant 45 laps in the gym on feet that were frozen because there was no heat in the back of that four-seat plane. That counts as a Christmas memory, right?
I was in the U. S. Army a couple years later when my father died unexpectedly in September and the three weeks I spent at home because of that meant I didn't get to take a Christmas leave. I remember sitting in the barracks feeling sorry for myself with most of the rest of the troops home at Christmas. It was a very lonely time that was tempered a bit on Christmas Day when an unusual snow at Fort Riley in Kansas gave some of us the opportunity to play touch football that day and it was Minnesotans against the rest of the U.S. that day. You don't have to ask who won — we Minnesotans conquered easily.
What followed were those wonderful years of being a parent and seeing the eyes of our children light up as they opened gifts from many sources, one year allowing me to think back to the year I got a used baseball glove in fifth grade, a gift that made me realize how much it meant for my parents to see me exult in the one thing I wanted as I made my way to the Major Leagues. I cherish the pictures of Christmases from that time of my life, gifts that sometimes stretched what was a limited budget to the nth degree. It made those sacrifices seem well worth it.
Then came the years of getting gifts for grandchildren, especially when they were younger. They are older now, one in high school, the others in college or in the working world. Now it's a time of seeing if we can all get together for a day or two as their priorities change.
You can't condense those years with children and grandchildren into a few sentences as I have done today. They are precious beyond belief, as are some of the Christmas pictures that reside in boxes today, providing cherished memories of days gone by.
I hope that all of you have those kinds of memories today as another Christmas rolls around.
And I hope you have a Merry Christmas as you celebrate Christmas in your own way.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Dec. 20, 1962 - Princeton lost 47-43 to Elk River and that tied the teams for the Rum River lead. Steve Lindell had 12 points.
Dec. 21,1967 - Princeton beat Braham 86-60 as Steve Carlson led with 22 points. Others in double figures were Tom Enger with 17, Jim Rajala with 12 and Don McAlpine with 11.
Dec. 21, 1972 - Princeton beat Cambridge 61-60. Tom Rogde had 15, Dave Mingo 13 and Tom Holbrook 11 . . . Mike Arnold had 34 points and Tom Petersoon 22 in a 112-73 win over The Mystics in a city basketball league game.
Dec. 22, 1977 - The PHS gymnastics two won its invitational. Michelle Ziegler had three second places and a third . . . The wrestling team beat Pine City 41-20 to remain undefeated. Bruce Provo stayed undefeated at 8-0 . . . Bernie Sanborn had 13 points in a 60-48 loss to Mora and Jim Wredberg had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Dec. 23, 1982 - Breaking to new black uniforms after warming up, Princeton beat Milaca 55-42 as Tom Blomberg had 16 points and 17 rebounds, Nate Murphy 15 rebounds and Brian Dorr had 6 points, 7 assists and 9 rebounds. The same three led a 52-50 win over Centennial as reserve Brian Trunk scored 9. Blomberg had 13 points and 14 rebounds, Murphy had 14 points, 3 blocked shots and 10 rebounds, and Dorr had 10 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 87 assists.
Dec. 17, 1987 - Eric Minks had 24 points and Chris Klinghgen 16 in a 68-53 wink over Foley . . . Judy Bornholdt had 24 points, ReNee Zeroth 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Jody Paulson 10 points and 9 rebounds in a 55-50 win ver Duluth Denfeld.
Dec. 17, 1992 - Corrine Lundell had 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-39 win over Sauk Rapids that wasPrinceton's 18th in a row in the Rum River . . . Matt Sahlstrom scored 19 in a 82-55 loss to Spring Lake Park.
Dec. 18, 1997 - The boys basketball team beat Cambridge 77-68 as Chad Olson had five 3-pointers and 31 points and Darren Gray had 7 points, 8 assists and 6 steals . . . The boys hockey team beat Cambridge 2-0 as Matt Wolf got the shutout with 27 saves and Erik Hermanson and Brandon Bieringer scored goals.
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years) and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 54 years.)
