My life began in the second year of World War II and I can't say that I remember anything of that war, although sometimes I have thought I can remember the sirens going off in town when the war ended in 1945. But maybe that's because I heard others speak of it years later.

But I do remember the first time we had a Christmas tree in the house when I was five or six years old, even though I can't remember what I got for Christmas that year, a year when the town I lived in had an experimental six weeks of kindergarten when we had to bring rugs to school on which to take naps so we wouldn't get too tired.

Load comments