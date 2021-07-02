The many black and brown caterpillars crawling across the road . . . the sometimes-startling beating of a pheasant's wings as it exited the tall grass in a ditch . . . the familiar call of a red-winged blackbird from the cattails in a swamp . . . the children from a public school going by on a bus, getting a ride home while we were covering the mile-and-a-half to our home by foot.
All those are memories of the three years I spent getting educated at a parochial one-room schoolhouse in Sherburne County during the '50s. There are lots more memories, of course, but those ones came quickly to mind as I drove by that old school building recently.
It reminded me of a conversation recently about the advantages of going to a large school versus the advantages of attending a smaller school. No consensus was reached but there are some wonderful memories for me of those days more than 60 years ago.
I never liked the way the school year began because on opening day the pastor (my father) decreed that I would play the national anthem on my trumpet as the U.S. flag was raised, To be clear, I'm all for the flag begin raised, and the "Star-Spangled Banner" being played, but I didn't want to be the one to haul out a dusty old trumpet that got very little use the rest of the year. Then again, neither did I want to begin the school year in detention so I performed the task, not without voicing my disfavor about the idea
One year, as I rode a bicycle the mile-and-a-half miles to our home, I had two of my sisters on the passenger seat of my bicycle. (Remember when bikes had passenger seats?) I must have been concentrating on the task at hand because as we were going up a slight hill, a Princeton school bus suddenly appeared from behind. I was surprised and the bike and all three of us tumbled into the ditch. I remember trying to put up a front by laughing, while my two little sisters were crying. But we found out we had no injuries, just my injured pride, and we finished the trip home.
That was the same year that five of my six sisters were also attending the school. Our family had six of the eight grades covered but we didn't have classes together and consequently I had to do my own schoolwork.
Schoolwork — there was another problem. Or so my teachers thought over those three years. Because of a little problem in that area, our teachers summoned me to the hallway one fateful afternoon for discipline, something that was handed out regularly back then. But when the broomstick handle broke as he gave me a whack — with the other 17 kids listening behind the closed door — even he had to laugh. Trouble is, the superintendent — my father — didn't find it humorous. That was one of those days I called "double discipline days."
But there were lots of good times too. We had our own little pond just across the road and we spent many hours skating there at recess and during the noon hour. A little farther away was a woods with a small hill where we skied. And a little farther away near a gravel pit we built a ski jump and soared all of about 15 to 20 feet to the ground. (Funny thing, as I think about it all these years later: No one told us we shouldn't do that because we might get hurt. OSHA wasn't around to monitor the situation and the teacher was probably glad to get rid of us over the noon hour.)
On some of those leisurely walks home after school in the fall there were watermelon patches to be visited as we cut across the section instead of using the road. And once, while scurrying away quickly from one of our neighbors' patches, I almost ran over a red fox in the words. To this day I haven't figured out who was more scared, me or the fox.
Once on a morning walk to school, for some unexplained reason I decided to climb the highest pine tree on a neighbor's property. I got nearly to the top and fell. Luckily for me the branches broke my fall to the ground. I landed and rolled into a ditch, the sandburs prevalent throughout Sherburne County covering my body. I sprained both wrists and the "big" softball game against a nearby country public school the next day had to be postponed, even though it was against a small school like ours that had, of all things, three girls playing in the outfield.
Another memory I treasure came as a veteran eighth-grader when the teacher had me read to fellow students from the Black Beauty series of books. I remember the faces of the younger kids listening raptly. The next day the teacher was going to read from the book and the kids asked him if I could be the one to read. He gave in to their request and it gave me a good feeling.
I had a friend in that school who some considered a bit wild. I don't know if I agreed with that moniker but I guess when you consider that he had long hair in 1956 at age 13 and was careening around country roads driving a Henry J at that age, he could be called wild. He enhanced that reputation by going through 15 or 16 cars by the time he graduated from high school. Later on he was more mild-mannered than Clark Kent (the newspaperman who doubled as Superman) so I like to think that one-room Lutheran school had an impact on him, even if it came a few decades later.
We missed out on a lot of things out there in the boondocks. Organized sports were not part of the deal, something i would like to have had a chance to have. (In my ninth-grade year the lack of sports participation put me way behind kids who had gotten to play.) Hot lunches meant bringing food from home and warming it up on the stove in the back of the room. We had Ovaltine to drink but didn't have a salad bar. But we had some fun and received a pretty good education. It was there, a schoolmate of many years ago told me decades later, that I said I'd be a writer someday
Did I say it was a mile-and-a-half to school? It must have been at least three, especially walking through those five-foot snow drifts while carrying a little sister and two lunch boxes.
News, notes about PHS athletes
It became known recently that Damon Rademacher, a 2017 PHS grad who had an outstanding senior year as a pitcher for Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, and who was on the roster of the Princeton Panthers, is leaving to be on the roster of the Willmar Stingers, a member of the Northwoods League, a collegiate wood-bat league. Rademacher had an outstanding year as the Gusties' closer and was named all-conference. He had a 7-0 record and 3 saves, an ERA of 1.74, and opponents batted only .189 against him . . . Haydn Stay, a senior-to-be at Princeton High School, has accepted a full-ride football scholarship offer from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Stay, who also plays basketball at PHS, is projected as a tight end for the Fighting Hawks (formerly the Fighting Sioux). One of those who helped recruit him was Paul Sather, the head basketball coach at North Dakota. Sather is a 1990 graduate of PHS. Stay is expected to go well past the 1,000-point mark in basketball next winter after averaging 25 points a game in the 2020-2021 season . . . Kelsey Dorr, a 2019 PHS grad, was recently presented a plaque that named her Rookie of the Year for all sports at the University of St. Catherine (St. Kate's) in St. Paul. She was all-conference in tennis in both singles and doubles (with her sister Brianna) this past season and played in the NCAA Division III tennis tournament in May . . . Howard Solheim was coach of the Princeton American Legion baseball team for more than 20 years and was followed by John Gloege who coached for 19 years. starting in 1981. In 1992, after graduating from PHS in 1991, Troy Kinney became an assistant for Gloege and then took over the head coaching job in 1999. Kinney, who is assisted by 1996 PHS grad Jesse Zimmer who was the PHS baseball coach for many years, has now coached the Legion team for 22 years (no team in 2020 because of the pandemic), meaning the Legion team has had only three coaches in a span of about 65 years. PHS grad Jordan Neubauer is the current PHS baseball coach and also coaches the VFW team (9th- and 10th-graders). The junior varsity baseball coach is PHS grad Chad Ruzek, meaning that PHS grads are manning all the coaching positions for high school and Legion baseball in Princeton.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
July 12, 1951 - It was a 0-0 game for seven innings, with Kapsner pitching a 3-hitter for the Princeton town team, but Nowthen ended up with an 8-0 win.
July 13 , 1956 - Lane, Southard, Fischer and Alferness had hits as the Legion team beat beat Cambridge 4-3.
July 7, 1966 - Ruth Knippling and Lucille Wsisbrod (Twilight League) and Jo Bornholdt and Lil Erickson (Morning League) were the leaders at the Rum River Golf Club . . . Princeton beat Zimmerman in town ball, 14-12, as George Sanford had four hits and Bob Nienaber and Mike Rajala three apiece. Santiago stayed in first place in the Independent Central League with a 14-3 win over Elk River and then a 24-4 win over Palmer on the Fourth of July.
July 14, 1971 - Howie Solheim pitched a 4-hitter as Princeton beat Braham 2-1 in Legion baseball. Dean Bergstrom had three hits . . . Jo Bornholdt shot an 86 to win the women's title at the Rum River Golf Club.
July 14, 1976 - Fred Jenson, unbeaten for the Legion baseball team, beat Esko 5-1 in an eight-team tournament at Pine City . . . Dan Kne struck out 14 in an 11-2 town team win over Hinckley.
July 9, 1981 - Princeton beat North St. Paul 1-0, lost to St. Peter, and beat Morris 3-2 to place third in the Alexandria Fourth of July Legion baseball tournament. Les Nelson, who pitched the 1-0 win, had 3 of Princeton's 11 hits in the tournament and Brian Dorr had 5, including a 2-run single to beat Morris in the final inning.
July 10, 1986 - Morris, after Princeton beat Sioux Falls and North St. Paul while scoring 23 runs, beat Princeton 5-3 in the title game at the Alexandria Legion tournament . . . Chris Klinghagen had four hits in a Legion baseball game against Kee, an Iowa team that visited Princeton.
July 11, 1991 - Nicole Koskey and Paul Anderson won junior golf titles at the Rum River Golf Club . . . Two runs in the bottom of the 12th inning, after an 11-inning win over Forest Lake, gave the Princeton Panthers a 6-5 win over Isanti, John Gloege drove in the winning run.
July 11, 1996 - Princeton played North St. Paul in Princeton, after a rainout in Alexandria, to earn third place in the Alexandria tournament. Jesse Zimmer had three hits and drove in four runs . . . Jeremy Hennessey got the win as the Panthers beat Quamba 21-3. Ryan Jensen, John Faulhaber and Brian Dorr hit homers.
July 5, 2001 - The Princeton Panthers (12-1 in league play, 16-5 overall) beat Nowthen 3-1 as Jason Miller got the win and Tony Stay the save after Miller was injured . . . The Panthers then beat Mora 14-3 as Joe Nelson got the win. Stay homered for the third straight game, had three hits and drove in four runs. Erik Walker and Mark Beattie each drove in two runs and Ryan Carling had three hits and was 9 for his last 15 at-bats. It was the 10th straight game with at least one homer for the Panthers . . . The Legion baseball team was third in the Alexandria tournament, losing 4-1 to Red Wing and then beating North St. Paul 5-4 and Osseo 15-5. Luke Bakken got the win over North St. Paul and Brent Julson the win over Osseo.
July 6, 2006 - The Legion baseball team had its six-game league winning streak end but then beat North Branch 15-3 as Zach Neubauer got the win. Scott Roehl was 4-for-4 and Neubauer and Tyler Roehl each homered . . . Jesse Zimmer hit two homers in a 7-3 win for the Panthers (13-5, 8-4 in league play) over Nowthen and the team split a doubleheader with Isanti, losing 4-1 and winning 3-0 as Eric Deglman got the win and Todd Muckenhirn the save. Ben Johnson had four hits and drove in all three runs.
July 7, 2011 - Mark McBroom had a hole in one at Princeton Golf Club's No. 8 . . .The Panthers beat Blaine 10-7 as Ben Johnson and Jesse Zimmer each drove in four runs . . . The Legion baseball team had a 4-2 week with wins over St. Francis, Cambridge, North Branch and Chisago Lakes. Justin Sjoquist had three hits in the Chisago Lakes win and Jake Anderson and Kyle Norman each had three in the Cambridge game.
July 7, 2016 - Gehrig Scheffel played all nine positions for the Princeton Legion team in an 8-4 win over Rogers, Tanner Kinney getting the win. The team then beat North Branch 8-1 and 14-0 in a doubleheader. Luke Hallbeck and Sam Larson getting the wins, Larson giving up only a bunt single. Joe Bernard had two homers in the 14-0 game.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
