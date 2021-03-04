Area townships are holding their annual meetings and elections March 9. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic some townships are holding their meetings virtually or opening their town hall early for absentee voting. Below are the details of how each township is holding its election.
Baldwin Township
Two supervisors are running for reelection this year. Patrick Hudson and Jay Swanson are both running unopposed to keep their seats.
Voting: Precincts one and two will cast their votes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Baldwin Town Hall (30239 128th St.). The town hall will be open from 10 a.m. to noon March 6 for absentee voting. Absentee ballots are available at the town hall during regular office hours Monday-Friday 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Annual meeting: The annual meeting will be held at 8:01 p.m. immediately following the closing of the polls in the town hall.
Bogus Brook Township
Two seats are up for election: a three-year supervisor seat and a the two-year treasurer seat. Supervisor Scott Ruis and Treasurer Garry Gray are both unopposed in their races.
Voting: Polls are open 5-8 p.m. with the annual meeting commencing at 8:10 p.m. Absentee voters should contact Clerk Tracy Larsen at 320-761-0428 or via email at tlarsen@citilink.net.
Annual meeting: The meeting and elections will be held in the Bogus Brooks town hall at 10787-10817 85th Ave., Milaca, In-person seating is limited to Bogus Brook residents. Anyone interested in attending virtually should contact Larsen.
Borgholm Township
Both a three-year supervisor seat and the two-year treasurer seat are up for election this year. Incumbents for both seats are running for re-election unopposed. Holly Stromberg is the current treasurer and Terry Ash is the current supervisor.
Voting: Voters may cast their ballots 5-8 p.m. in the Borgholm Town Hall (16041 70th Ave., Milaca). Special hours for absentee balloting will be held 10 a.m. to noon March 6 in the town hall. Absentee ballots are available by contacting Clerk Trudy Wedell at 320-983-6257.
Annual meeting: The annual meeting will commence in-person at 8:05 p.m.
Greenbush Township
Incumbent Dale Shelley is running unopposed for reelection to the only three-year supervisor seat up for election this year.
Voting: Ballots may be cast 2-8 p.m. in the Greenbush Township Hall (5445 120th Ave., Princeton). To get an absentee ballot contact Clerk Connie Trunk at 763-389-3963 or via email at tctrunk@yahoo.com.
Annual meeting: The annual meeting will be held at 8:05 p.m. in the township hall.
Hayland Township
Two officials are up for reelection in Hayland Township. Supervisor John Day and Treasurer Jessica Humphreys are both running unopposed to keep their seats.
Voting: Voting will take place 5-8 p.m. in the Hayland Township Hall on Keystone Road.
Annual meeting: The annual meeting will be held at 8:05 p.m. in person.
Milaca Township
Two seats are up for election in Milaca. The two-year Treasurer seat is being sought by incumbent Tamara James, who is running unopposed. Incumbent Robert Droodsma is the only candidate running for the three-year supervisor seat up for election.
Voting: Voters may cast their ballot 4-7 p.m. in the Milaca Town Hall (14511 170th St., Milaca). Absentee ballots are available by contacting Clerk Sadie Ash at 320-310-7182.
Annual meeting: The annual meeting will be held in-person soon after polls close at 7 p.m. in the town hall.
Milo Township
Residents in Milo Township will be casting their votes for a supervisor and a treasurer this year. Mike Puffer, who was selected to fill out the remainder of the previous treasurer’s term, is running for this term. Supervisor Joel Millam is running for reelection to his current seat.
Voting: Polls are open 3-8 p.m. in the Milo Town Hall (9429 145th Ave., Foreston).
Annual meeting: The annual meeting will be held at noon in the town hall.
Page Township
Incumbents Tom Burk and Laura Murphy are running to retain their seats this year. Burk is currently a supervisor. Murphy holds the treasurer seat.
Voting: Ballots can be submitted 5-8 p.m. in the Page Town Hall (21804 140th St. Milaca). Voters seeking absentee ballots can contact Clerk Kyle Weiman at 320-247-5030 or via email at kyle@pagetownship.org.
Annual meeting: The annual meeting will be held after polls close at 8 p.m. in the town hall. There will be limited seating, but the meeting can be viewed via Zoom. The link can be found at pagetownship.org.
Princeton Township
Princeton Township residents will be electing two supervisors this year. Incumbents Eugene Stoeckel and Thomas Duden are both running unopposed for reelection.
Voting: Polls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Long Siding Town Hall (10039 55th St. in Long Siding). Absentee ballots can be requested from Clerk/Treasurer Doug Dahl at 763-389-4431 or via email at clerk@princetontownshipmn.us. The town hall also will be open 10 a.m. to noon March 6 for absentee voting.
Annual meeting: The annual meeting will be held online starting at 8:15 p.m. The link will be available on the Princeton Township website at princetontownshipmn.us.
