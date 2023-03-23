 Skip to main content
Local results from township elections Tuesday, March 14

election results

Results from the township election which was held Tuesday, March 14. Results are listed in alphabetical order by township.

Baldwin Township: Brian Lawrence won the Supervisor C position which is a three year term with 73 votes. He was the only candidate who filed for the position, however, there were six write-in votes. Baldwin also had a special election for the Supervisor A position which has one year remaining in the term. Jeff Holm won the position with 44 votes followed by Alan Walker with 24 votes, and Carla Mertz with 13 votes. There were no write-in votes.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

