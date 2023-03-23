Local results from township elections Tuesday, March 14

Results from the township election which was held Tuesday, March 14. Results are listed in alphabetical order by township.
Baldwin Township: Brian Lawrence won the Supervisor C position which is a three year term with 73 votes. He was the only candidate who filed for the position, however, there were six write-in votes. Baldwin also had a special election for the Supervisor A position which has one year remaining in the term. Jeff Holm won the position with 44 votes followed by Alan Walker with 24 votes, and Carla Mertz with 13 votes. There were no write-in votes.
Blue Hill Township: Edward Evans won the supervisor position which is a three year term with 56 votes. The position also had 33 write-in votes. Francine Larson won the treasurer position which is a two year term with 74 votes. There were seven write-in votes for the position. Blue Hill Township had a special election for a supervisor position which has one remaining year in its term. James Artmann won with 38 votes followed by Bill Andreson with 25 votes, and Larry Handshoe with 22 votes. There were eight write-in votes.
Bogus Brook Township: Matt Bishman won the supervisor position which is a three year term with 14 votes. He ran uncontested and there were no write-in votes. Gary Gray won the treasurer position which is a two year term with 13 votes. He ran uncontested and there were no write-in votes.
Borgholm Township: Chris Carlson won the supervisor position which is a three year term with 19 votes. He ran uncontested and there were no write-in votes. Holly Stromberg won the treasurer position which is a two year term with 18 votes. She ran uncontested and there were no write-in votes.
Greenbush Township: Richard Bronson won the supervisor position which is a three year term with 22 votes. He ran uncontested and there were no write-in votes.
Milaca Township: Jayson Karas won the supervisor position which is a three year term with 10 votes. Harold Bauer followed with four votes. There were no write-in votes. Tamara James won the treasurer position with 14 votes She ran uncontested and there were no write-in votes.
Milo Township: Charlie Bemis won the supervisor position which is a three year term with 63 votes followed by Michael Peterson with 30 votes. There were no write-in votes. Deborah Earl won the treasurer position which is a two year term with 72 votes. She ran uncontested and there were 13 write-in votes.
Page Township: Jason Theisen won the Supervisor A position which is a three year term with six write-in votes. No candidates filed for the position before the end of the filing period. Laura Murphy won the treasurer position which is a two year term with nine votes. She ran uncontested and there were no write-in votes.
Princeton Township: Dan Hiller won the Seat One position which is a three year term with 115 votes. He ran uncontested and there were nine write-in votes. Mike Bishman won the Seat Four position which is a three year term with 79 votes followed by David Persing with 45 votes. There were no write-in votes.
