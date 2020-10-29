Several Milaca and Princeton community organizations and church groups have announced their spooktacular, scary, and downright fun Halloween happenings.
The Union-Times made a social media request for a listing of this year’s events.
The end of month celebration kicks off Friday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the city of Milaca’s Daytime Trick or Treat and the Jack-O’-Lantern Trail. Follow the pumpkin flags to Trick or Treat at participating businesses in the city. For more information and details, visit the city website or its Facebook page.
Small Business Casual, LLC, a Princeton-based freelance marketing company, is sponsoring an online pumpkin decorating contest. This event is a creative and positive way to increase community engagement, said Andrea Gerrard with Small Business Casual.
Show off your carved or painted pumpkins and post of a photo to Small Business Casual’s Facebook page.
The photos with the most likes will win. First Place will receive a $25 coupon to Merlin’s Family Restaurant and pumpkin pie, Second Place will receive a Princetonoploy Game (Union-Times Edition) and pumpkin pie, and Third Place will get a pumpkin pie. Post photos to Small Business Casual’s Facebook page by Friday, Oct 30, at midnight.
Kids can eat free from the Kids’ Menu if they wear a costume Saturday, Oct. 31, and visit the Fore Seasons Clubhouse Bar & Grill in Princeton at 301 Golf Course Road.
Princeton’s Daytime Trick or Treat is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 31, with each business deciding protocol under the COVID circumstances, reports Go Savvy Social Owner Ashley Hughes, who is carrying on a Princeton tradition.
The event was originally created by Ossell’s Fine Apparel. Come dressed in costumes to receive candy, promotional items and coupons at local businesses. An interactive event map can be found on Google. Information also can be found at www.gosavvysocial.com and on Facebook.
The Foreston Fire Department will be handing out goodie bags starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Drive-up or walk-up wearing your favorite costume. There will also be treats for your canine friends in costume who come visit on a leash.
The Silver Creek Farm and Alpha & Omega Farm in Princeton has a number of events. There will be a pumpkin patch and corn maze, hay rides, treats, and crafts.
There will be wood-fired pizzas at the Alpha & Omega Pizza Farm and a Halloween Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be prizes for the most liked post on social media. Use hashtag #alphaomegacostumecutie for your post.
Princeton’s Immanuel Lutheran Church will have its Halloween Trunk or Treat from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot. COVID-19 health procedures will be used. This event includes a walk-through and pre-packaged candy for kids.
Free Grace United in Princeton’s Scary-Safe Trunk or Treat is set for Saturday, Oct 31, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All volunteers will be temperature-screened and wearing masks and gloves as they hand out candy. Kids can get a free candy tote.
Finally, Free Grace United in Milaca’s Scary-Safe Trunk or Treat is set for 7 p.m.to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at 435 Second Street N.W. in Milaca. Have the kids wear their costumes one more day and participate in a final Halloween gathering.
