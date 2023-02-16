Letter to the editor: Roots are important

We live in a world that many people fear is coming apart at the seams, and several studies indicate that part of the problem is that people are abandoning their religious roots. People are withdrawing from church communities because they can no longer believe that we live under a cruel, vindictive God and that the focus of Scriptures is salvation from that God. Good for them, but In reality, they are rejecting what people say about the Bible instead of discovering that for themselves. I suggest the remedy for that is serious, in-depth, Bible study. We are at our best when we go seeking for truth. As Lynne McTaggart says in her book, The Bond: “In the act of seeking, we’re firing on all cylinders; it is the moment when we are fully present and engaged in life.” Yes, yes, yes, whether humans or animals, we are living most happily when “in the hunt;” curiosity is a wonderful thing. Scriptures come alive and we come alive when we are digging out what the ancients said instead of what we think they said or have been told they said.
For instance, I’m presently teaching a class on the Gospel of Mark, which is full of curiosities. Mark (a good follower of Paul who fought against the family and disciples of Jesus) dutifully casts the family of Jesus as “outsiders,” and the apostles as dunces who never understand Jesus’ message, and who abandon him in his hour of need. Meanwhile, Jesus keeps secret as best he can that he is the Messiah. Huh? Mark begins without a birth story and ends without a resurrection appearance of Jesus. There are no heroes in Mark, only heroines. This slant sets one to wondering whether the unknown author might have been a woman.
That is but a small sampling of what we have discovered and discussed in our class, but the hunt for the truth increases interest and new perspectives. We re-identify our roots. In many cases, those leaving the church know almost nothing about what they are leaving behind.
