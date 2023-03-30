Letter to the editor: Ron Moulton

The saga started 50 years ago when Princeton High School was just a two story square building and a young man, Ron Moulton, had just been named high school band director.
Shortly after becoming the new director of bands, Mr. Moulton was approached by several parents interested in reviving the old “gray uniformed” marching band into a “well-tuned” competitive one. Anxious to make his mark, young Mr. Moulton, along with Howard Vaillencourt junior high English and drama teacher at the time, agreed to work together on music, marching, and color guard. Money was raised for nice white and orange uniforms which would stand out in sun light compared to the black and orange school colors.
As the band grew and entered into its first season, it hoped for strong performances at Princeton’s Memorial Day Parade, Princeton’s Rum River Festival and one at Zimmerman’s Wild West Days Parade in 1971. The first season came to a successful conclusion with an appearance at PHS homecoming. A great start to what turned out to be two and a half decades representing Princeton in fine fashion.
When preparing to be a competitive marching band, older Princeton residents will recall many evenings of band practice marching down the local streets.
Mr. Moulton would carry a trumpet during practice to demonstrate how to hold it boldly while marching, or demonstrate how quickly it needed to be presented to look sharp in competition. During one particular rehearsal, he set the trumpet in the grass at the side of the street, thinking it would be safe there for a few minutes.
During those practices, a group of young boys would enjoy following the band on their bikes as they practiced in the early evening. When Mr. Moulton returned to retrieve his silver trumpet from the grass it was gone. To this day, it is still lost.
Today, Mr. Moulton is living near Austin Texas, is a trumpet and brass instrument teacher and plays in the Williamson County Symphony Orchestra as “Principal Trumpet.” However, there is just one trumpet that is missing that Mr. Moulton would dearly love to have back. Missing is that old silver trumpet lost that night at marching band practice. “I would surely like to have that old trumpet back” said Mr. Moulton (74).
So, if anyone can solve the mystery of the lost trumpet, it would mean so much to Mr. Moulton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.